Kotex campaign depicts women 'owning the night' during periods

Female hygiene products brand, Kotex, has relaunched in India, with a new product line – Kotex Overnight Period Panties. The brand has rolled out a campaign for this, titled #OwnTheNight, to highlight how women can take on the cycle of discomfort and gloom that is often accompanied by periods, especially in the night.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the films encourage women to not let their menstrual cycle come in the way of living life.

The films feature a biker, a hula hoop expert and a gamer wearing the Kotex overnight period panties and doing what they love to do, all through the night, without fretting over their periods.

Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly- Clark India, said, “As a brand, Kotex strives to work towards a world where a period never stands in the way of a girl’s progress. The Indian girl today, understands that periods are a natural process and openly wants to challenge any taboos or pre-existing negative biases that exist around it. We relaunch Kotex in India with the innovative and convenient overnight period panties. As a woman I can vouch for how life changing this product is and I am thrilled to be able to launch this for the women in this country. Kotex overnight period panties offer women an unparalleled experience of a 360 degree leak free protection. For decades, women have been held back at night and periods have been a yet another reason for it . With the launch of this product, we encourage women to not let their period hold them back so they can own the night – in whatever way they choose to.”

Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said, "In a world that says that girls should be back home before night sets in, Kotex as a brand believes that confident, young girls can proclaim, ‘I own the night, I am the change’ and freely do as they please; be a professional gamer, a hula hooper, a night rider or simply take a rest night. The brand launch campaign challenges society’s regressive mindset and gives girls a powerful statement, an anthem that captures their unstoppable spirit as they set out into the world. The innovative product - Kotex Overnight Period Panties, challenges traditional formats and offers modern, superior period protection. Together, they bring alive the Kotex belief that ‘periods should not come in the way of a woman’s progress’."