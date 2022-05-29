Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
14 hours ago

Kotex campaign depicts women 'owning the night' during periods

Watch the films conceptualised by Ogilvy India here

Female hygiene products brand, Kotex, has relaunched in India, with a new product line – Kotex Overnight Period Panties. The brand has rolled out a campaign for this, titled #OwnTheNight, to highlight how women can take on the cycle of discomfort and gloom that is often accompanied by periods, especially in the night.  

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the films encourage women to not let their menstrual cycle come in the way of living life.   

The films feature a biker, a hula hoop expert and a gamer wearing the Kotex overnight period panties and doing what they love to do, all through the night, without fretting over their periods.     

Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly- Clark India, said, “As a brand, Kotex strives to work towards a world where a period never stands in the way of a girl’s progress. The Indian girl today, understands that periods are a natural process and openly wants to challenge any taboos or pre-existing negative biases that exist around it. We relaunch Kotex in India with the innovative and convenient overnight period panties. As a woman I can vouch for how life changing this product is and I am thrilled to be able to launch this for the women in this country. Kotex overnight period panties offer women an unparalleled experience of a 360 degree leak free protection. For decades, women have been held back at night and periods have been a yet another reason for it . With the launch of this product, we encourage women to not let their period hold them back so they can own the night – in whatever way they choose to.”  

Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said, "In a world that says that girls should be back home before night sets in, Kotex as a brand believes that confident, young girls can proclaim, ‘I own the night, I am the change’ and freely do as they please; be a professional gamer, a hula hooper, a night rider or simply take a rest night. The brand launch campaign challenges society’s regressive mindset and gives girls a powerful statement, an anthem that captures their unstoppable spirit as they set out into the world. The innovative product - Kotex Overnight Period Panties, challenges traditional formats and offers modern, superior period protection. Together, they bring alive the Kotex belief that ‘periods should not come in the way of a woman’s progress’." 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

9 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

10 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Related Articles

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC
Marketing
Jul 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC

Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of father-daughter conversations
Advertising
Sep 28, 2021
Campaign India Team

Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of ...

After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands are still struggling to embrace periods
Marketing
Mar 23, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands ...

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po departs
Advertising
Apr 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po ...

Just Published

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

Glydways, Teads, Arena Media and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

APAC finishes strong at 2022 D&ADs
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC finishes strong at 2022 D&ADs

The region added six more Yellow Pencils on the second day of the awards, bringing its total winning entry tally to 265.

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting
Advertising
15 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary ...

Omnicom CEO John Wren also said the holding company supports ‘common sense gun legislation.’

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend
Digital
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, ...

Losses increased because of decline in value of investments in publicly-traded companies; backing for newer businesses such as Taocaicai and Taobao Deals; and the continued impact of Covid.