Putting the normal in hormonal: Adland implements more period policies

Last month underwear brand Wuka, which offers a “leakproof” range of reusable underwear, received a total of 295 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority for its spot depicting menstrual bleeding, blood clots and used tampons.
Despite the backlash, Wuka confirmed the ad would continue to air on TV after arguing that more “realistic” depictions of periods can help normalise attitudes to, and perceptions of, menstruation.
The brand's sentiments are part of a wider call across adland to eradicate period taboos – from requests to ditch the blue liquid often used in ads as a blood stand-in, to standardising workplace conversations about the topic.
Within the last year, a growing band of agencies have launched policies to enlighten their staff about menstruation–providing increased education about symptoms, staff support and the offer of free sanitary products.
Policy launches
Alongside a strategic partnership formed with Wuka, Channel 4 introduced its first staff period policy in March.
Offering support to employees experiencing period symptoms and related conditions (including endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome), the policy was created by 4Womxn, the broadcaster’s gender equality employee network.
Fiona McAllister, senior lawyer at Channel 4 and also co-chair of 4Womxn, says the policy was created in light of an ongoing societal shift towards “people talking more openly and honestly inside and outside work on women’s health”.
“Period symptoms are a societal issue, and we need everyone to be part of the conversation, including those people who don’t have periods themselves,” she says. “It’s part of Channel 4’s remit to bust taboo topics and normalise them and we need to do that on and off screen, internally and within our programming.”
Channel 4 employees have access to more “flexible” working arrangements if they are experiencing period symptoms, in addition to monthly staff education sessions, free products, a “quiet room” to take time out and medical support.
The broadcaster also claims it is the first to offer an NHS-approved health assessment and blood test for employees, which can diagnose a range of related medical conditions.
That same month (on International Women’s Day), Iris unveiled a period policy across its 15 global offices, offering staff unlimited supply of menstrual products and education programmes around understanding symptoms.
The policy was created in partnership with Fertility Matters at Work, a charity increasing awareness of fertility struggles in workplaces. Iris previously worked with the charity on providing fertility and menopause support to staff.
Michelle Joseph, people lead (Europe) at Iris, says that after working with the charity, she realised a crossover between menstrual and fertility-related conditions.
“What we found was that some of the situations that people have with periods also lead to fertility problems, such as endometriosis,” she says.
“We want to make sure people can come to work if they want to–that they’re comfortable and that they can have an open conversation. We want you to be able to say openly: ‘I’m having a bad period today, so I’m going to be coming in a bit later or work from home’.”
After initially offering free period products to its staff last November, MullenLowe launched a policy in May alongside Bloody Good Period, a charity centred on empowering organisations to increase support around menstruation and also on making period products accessible for all income groups.
The agency has since implemented similar initiatives to increase staff education and awareness around menstruation, including workshops offered by the organisation and a series of training and educational materials, which it plans to flesh out in the coming months.
Siobhan Brunwin, people director at MullenLowe, stresses the importance of understanding how menstruation can cause a variation of symptoms and reactions within the workplace.
“There are some times in the month where you’re super productive and you can do a million things. Other times you just need to rest and when you’re aware of your body’s natural rhythms, it can have such an impact,” she says.
'Adopt and adapt'
In April 2023, AnalogFolk launched an open-source period policy to increase education about period symptoms across its wider global staff.
Employees across its seven offices are given one day off per month during menstruation, as well as free period products and “no expectation to work” if someone is unwell.
The policy also follows the footsteps of another push for women’s health awareness. “The truth, undressed”, a campaign launched last year for vaginal medicine brand Canesten, aimed to improve understanding of feminine health using non-sexualised images of vulvas, pubic hair and vaginal discharge. It was named Campaign’s Top Digital Idea of the Year.
“We’ve come a long way in the UK in terms of being much more transparent and open about things like family-forming, menopause and mental health–and it felt very much as if another massive issue that needed addressing was how we provide support around menstruation,” Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, says.
The policy was also built around related statistics–including a 2019 study published in BMJ Open, which found that when women call in sick due to experiencing period symptoms, only one in five discloses the real reason for their absence to their employer or institution–as well as a 2017 YouGov study that found that 57% of UK women have reported a decline in productivity as a result of period pain.
The policy was also created to be open-source, meaning it is available for any other company to legally use, modify and apply to their own business.
Also explaining why her team chose to release an open-source policy, Gladwell cites a “lack of resources for period policies” within the industry.
“I use the ‘adopt and adapt’ sort of framework,” she says. “I said right from the outset that we should share this and we should enable other businesses to see how [they] can do it as well.”
Why the shift?
In 2017, Bodyform’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning ad was the UK’s first to depict real menstrual blood, sparking a movement to break society’s perception of period taboos. Why has it taken another six years for more of adland to follow suit?
Elysha Paige, programme manager at Bloody Good Period, suggests the culprit is “patriarchy and sexism that’s built into our society and the way that we operate”.
“I think that really plays a part in people’s productivity being seen as directly proportionate to their worth and their value to society,” she insists.
Paige also notes that an increased focus on mental wellness during the pandemic has since encouraged workplaces to address health more widely and realise the importance of employee flexibility.
“Covid really helped that go forward,” she says. “We’ve got workplaces that aren’t fit for people and we’ve got people that need to fit into workplaces. It’s important that we look at people’s wellbeing now that we’re more flexible.”
Gladwell has a much rosier outlook. “I think the advertising industry tends to be more free, more inclusive and more representative, [even] though there are still blind spots that exist everywhere.”
She adds: “If you look at the last five to 10 years, our industry has really tried to improve gender balance, diversity and inclusivity. And the policies that our industry is creating are so much more progressive.”
Post-launch feedback
Reception from Channel 4’s staff about its period policy has been largely positive, according to McAllister.
“We know from implementing previous policies that people generally appreciate their implementation and culture for supporting issues which can really negatively affect them,” she says. “Looking after the physical health of our women is not only morally right but it also makes very sound commercial sense. A healthy workforce is a happier one.”
Joseph says that when Iris' period policy first launched, a "few people" expressed discomfort towards the idea of normalising conversations about periods. However, with that aside, staff have mostly been happy with its implementation.
She also adds that the agency plans to offer a flexible work arrangement in the case that multiple employees are taking time off simultaneously.
"We haven't had lots of women taking time off at the same time–but if that happened, we would manage it with a combination of working from home or [adjusting] core hours so people could start later or earlier," she says.
Brunwin claims that in the nine months MullenLowe has offered period-related support, it has “received lots of positive feedback on the ease and convenience of having products at work, with an increase in talk about how [the policy] has lowered anxiety”.
Should issues occur with the policy's rollout, such as schedule conflicts or resistance from staff, she adds that the agency will be rewriting it with Bloody Good Period to ensure it is “fit for purpose”.
“There’s no point in having a policy if it isn’t understood and socialised within the agency,” she asserts.
Gladwell says AnalogFolk’s staff is finding the policy useful in their everyday lives, claiming she’s seen staff members become increasingly more comfortable with sharing their symptoms at work.
“I’m not saying that people sit at their desk yet and openly talk about it for everyone to hear. But what we’ve seen is that our employees are acknowledging, for example, why they’re not feeling great that day. And they feel comfortable that they can do that,” she says.
She adds that adland’s recent push for menstrual equity is part of its responsibility as an industry that is “fundamentally about people”.
“What we exist to do is to connect with people to help brands better connect with people,” she says. “Making sure that we’re at the forefront of understanding people is imperative [and] I think versus the industry at large, we’re doing our best to champion people first.”
This is the first in a three-part series of features looking at wellbeing and health agency policies, including parental leave and menopause awareness.