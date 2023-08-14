Putting the normal in hormonal: Adland implements more period policies

Last month underwear brand Wuka, which offers a “leakproof” range of reusable underwear, received a total of 295 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority for its spot depicting menstrual bleeding, blood clots and used tampons.

Despite the backlash, Wuka confirmed the ad would continue to air on TV after arguing that more “realistic” depictions of periods can help normalise attitudes to, and perceptions of, menstruation.

The brand's sentiments are part of a wider call across adland to eradicate period taboos – from requests to ditch the blue liquid often used in ads as a blood stand-in, to standardising workplace conversations about the topic.

Within the last year, a growing band of agencies have launched policies to enlighten their staff about menstruation–providing increased education about symptoms, staff support and the offer of free sanitary products.

Policy launches

Alongside a strategic partnership formed with Wuka, Channel 4 introduced its first staff period policy in March.

Offering support to employees experiencing period symptoms and related conditions (including endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome), the policy was created by 4Womxn, the broadcaster’s gender equality employee network.

Fiona McAllister, senior lawyer at Channel 4 and also co-chair of 4Womxn, says the policy was created in light of an ongoing societal shift towards “people talking more openly and honestly inside and outside work on women’s health”.



“Period symptoms are a societal issue, and we need everyone to be part of the conversation, including those people who don’t have periods themselves,” she says. “It’s part of Channel 4’s remit to bust taboo topics and normalise them and we need to do that on and off screen, internally and within our programming.”

Channel 4 employees have access to more “flexible” working arrangements if they are experiencing period symptoms, in addition to monthly staff education sessions, free products, a “quiet room” to take time out and medical support.

The broadcaster also claims it is the first to offer an NHS-approved health assessment and blood test for employees, which can diagnose a range of related medical conditions.

That same month (on International Women’s Day), Iris unveiled a period policy across its 15 global offices, offering staff unlimited supply of menstrual products and education programmes around understanding symptoms.

The policy was created in partnership with Fertility Matters at Work, a charity increasing awareness of fertility struggles in workplaces. Iris previously worked with the charity on providing fertility and menopause support to staff.