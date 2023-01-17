Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
Jan 17, 2023

Kotex inspires women to #ChooseItAll and not compromise on sanitary protection

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here

Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has rolled out a campaign titled #ChooseItAll, to create an awareness about its Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film urges consumers to not trade off or make compromises on their sanitary protection. It encourages women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection options with Kotex.

Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads, we actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realised women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash-free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are delighted to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between singular benefits and give young girls a chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”

Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said, “Kotex is about revolutionising period solutions and prioritising period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."

Shekhar, chief client officer and office head, West, Wavemaker South Asia, said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market we needed to stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates have gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base.”

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC
Jul 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC

Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to erase period shame once and for all
May 30, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to ...

Kotex campaign depicts women 'owning the night' during periods
May 29, 2022
Campaign India Team

Kotex campaign depicts women 'owning the night' ...

Bodyform highlights insomnia during periods in latest major campaign by AMV BBDO
Jul 6, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Bodyform highlights insomnia during periods in ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.