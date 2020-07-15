Brittaney Kiefer

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
2 days ago
The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals
Jul 15, 2020
Research asked UK and US professionals how industry was responding to Black Lives Matter.

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Jul 1, 2020
Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.

Strategy agency Bold White Space launches with ex-BBH boss Sherwood as chairman
May 26, 2020
Business is founded by former executives from Engine MHP and Studio Black Tomato.

Sex sells... or does it? The changing rules of sex in advertising
May 18, 2020
As attitudes to sex and gender continue to evolve rapidly, driving the nature of the overarching narrative in very different directions, the old adage may not be as clear-cut as it once was.

Watch: Apple's latest makes better sound visible
Mar 12, 2020
A young woman's world transforms from drab daytime to a hyper-real night as she clicks the active noise cancellation on her AirPods Pro off and on.

