Brittaney Kiefer
May 30, 2021

Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to erase period shame once and for all

Animated film by Mother for UK charity celebrates the everyday realities of menstruation.

The UK charity Bloody Good Period has set out to end period shame with an upbeat promo remixing CeCe Peniston’s classic song Finally.

The “#NoShameHere” campaign, created by Mother, coincided with Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday (28 May).

Recent research from Bloody Good Period, which works to fight period poverty, shows that shame and stigma surrounding menstruation is still prevalent. Nine in 10 of those who menstruate said they experience period anxiety at work, 63% want employers to normalise talking about periods in the workplace, and 25% have had to take time off due to menstrual health issues, the charity’s survey found.

Meanwhile, the problem of period poverty – a lack of access to menstrual products due to financial or social constraints – has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bloody Good Period said it is now meeting a level of demand six times higher than pre-Covid, with more than 81,000 packs of products distributed since the start of the UK lockdowns.

The campaign centres on a colourful animated film, which is set to the music from Finally but renamed Typically and with the lyrics rewritten to describe the everyday experiences and realities of menstruation.

Lyrics include: “Typically I’m coming on / My period is starting / Please let me be wrong / If you only knew the nuisance this is causing / I just can’t describe it.”

Bloody Good Period is asking viewers to donate to the charity so that it can continue distributing products and helping those who face period poverty. It provides period products to refugees, asylum seekers and those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford or access them.

The work was directed by Anna Ginsburg and Caitlin McCarthy through Strange Beast. The music artist is Chiara Hunter.

“We made a really conscious effort to make a promo that was entertaining and celebratory and positive. We tried to make the lyrics and scenes witty so we can get people engaged and entertained and educated as a byproduct,” Susan Hosking, executive creative director, international at Mother, told Campaign.

“This was a chance for us to have an open, honest conversation using hyperbole to emphasise the things that happen as part of a naturally occurring bodily function.

“It was also the first time I got to use the words ‘uterus lining’ in an advert.”

Gabby Edlin, chief executive of Bloody Good Period, added: “It’s 2021 and time we confine period shame to history. On Menstrual Health Day, we’re asking everyone to wake up to periods being a part of life and recognise that society needs to accept this natural biological process.

“By shifting attitudes and making period products accessible, we can help everyone, especially the most marginalised in our society – those living in poverty, refugees and asylum seekers or lacking period education – to live life to its full potential.”

 

Source:
Campaign UK

