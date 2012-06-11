Search
kotex
1 day ago
After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands are still struggling to embrace periods
A visual feature charting 100 years of marketing from two of the world's biggest feminine care brands, Kotex and Tampax, shows how long it has taken to break the taboo of periods.
Jun 11, 2012
Kotex chats about 'stuff girls don't say'
SHANGHAI - Kimberly-Clark is using a fictional key-opinion-leader (KOL) cum 'aunt agony' character to promote its feminine care brand Kotex and to broach the taboo subject of menstruation among young women in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins