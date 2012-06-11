kotex

After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands are still struggling to embrace periods
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

A visual feature charting 100 years of marketing from two of the world's biggest feminine care brands, Kotex and Tampax, shows how long it has taken to break the taboo of periods.

Kotex chats about 'stuff girls don't say'
Jun 11, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Kimberly-Clark is using a fictional key-opinion-leader (KOL) cum 'aunt agony' character to promote its feminine care brand Kotex and to broach the taboo subject of menstruation among young women in China.

