Putting the normal in hormonal: Adland implements more period policies
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Coral Cripps

A rising number of period policies have been launched across the advertising industry within the past year, part of a push for more workplace equity and awareness about menstruation symptoms.

Kotex campaign depicts women 'owning the night' during periods
May 29, 2022
Campaign India Team

Watch the films conceptualised by Ogilvy India here

Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of father-daughter conversations
Sep 28, 2021
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra film documents how an uncomfortable script evolves into relatable conversations.

