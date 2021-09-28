Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of father-daughter conversations

Stayfree has launched a daughter’s day campaign, which urges fathers to be involved in period conversations with their daughters. It builds on Stayfree’s ‘It’s just a Period’ campaign which was released in 2020. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, this film brings to light the discomfort that fathers experience, while having conversations on menstrual periods with their daughters.

The film showcases how Stayfree called for auditions for a Daughter’s Day ad, without letting the ones auditioning know that it was an ad for Stayfree. When they progressed with their script, the fathers started to fumble at the mention of the subject on periods. However, with each take, they got more comfortable and didn’t see the need for the script, making it a conversation more than an audition.

Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing, Johnson & Johnson consumer division, India, said, “Stayfree has always stood for enabling a healthy relationship between a girl and her periods – be it through our products or thought-provoking campaigns. Normalising period conversations is core to what Stayfree stands for and through our new Daughter’s Day campaign we encourage parents and fathers in particular, to let go of the awkwardness and have a conversation with their daughters on menstrual periods, one frank chat at a time.”

Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head - West, DDB Mudra, said, "My mom spoke to me about my periods. That’s how it has been for generations. As part of Stayfree’s agenda to normalise periods, we realised that as long as just moms were speaking about the subject, we'd never achieve what we set out to do. But making dads have ‘the talk’ with their daughters is easier said than done. So, we didn’t convince them. We just put them in a situation where they’d have to get over their apprehensions and get on with being a parent.”