Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

Purveyor of ice cream treats Magnum has created 'Pleasure tales', an anime film series. The films have debuted at the 25th edition of the Japanese Film Festival, which wraps up tomorrow in Sydney.
Ad Nut is not sure how well the 'Pleasure Tales' films will hold up against the rest of the festival's offerings, but as branded entertainment goes, they're nice to watch.
The brand and the agency in charge of the work, Madrid-based Lola Mullenlowe, say the stories are an "ode to unique moments of human pleasure" and aim to remind us that "that the search for pleasure is uniquely human and just as all humans are different, all pleasure is different".
Austin, Texas-based Powerhouse Animation Studios made the films.
Ad Nut, who is aware of the North American condom brand called Magnum, did a double-take when receiving a press release about a Magnum anime series entitled 'Pleasure tales'.
CREDITS
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe
Client: Magnum (Unilever)
Campaign: Pleasure Tales
Global Vice President, Unilever: Julien Barraux
Global Brand Director, Magnum: Ben Curtis
Assitant Brand Managers: Silvia Mattei, Federico Russo
Executive Creative Director: Tomás Ostiglia
Copywriter: Germán Rivera
Art Director: Talia Villena
Global Business Director: Tom Elliston
Account Supervisor: Flora Bell
Head of Production: Felipe Calviño
Agency Producer: Diego Baltazar
Butterfly and Konnichiwa:
Production: Powerhouse Animation Studios
Executive Producer: Brad Graeber
Studio Executive: Bruce Tinnin
Supervising Producer: Shane Minshew
Director: Kellen Stover
Music supervision: Big Sync
Music supervisor: Andrew Stafford
Music composed and performed by: Pieter De Graaf
