Analysis
Nikita Mishra
2 days ago

Event Marketing Awards 2023: How Magnum evoked the senses and fired on all cylinders

The winning campaign understood the product, its customers and used technology to create an immersive experience beyond the virtual space.

Event Marketing Awards 2023: How Magnum evoked the senses and fired on all cylinders

The rapid transition from the go-to marketing models to a digital-only engagement in the pandemic years meant a complete flipping of the known field tactics for event marketers. What this meant was, in order to win, brands had to work extra hard to generate a buzz, engage a little more, in short, redefine the playbook with a clever mix of online integration and offline tools.

Evidently, all the 168 shortlists for this year’s hotly contested 7th annual Event Marketing Awards saw brands switch up their marketing game. The jurors voted on Magnum for winning the coveted Grand Prix for its brilliantly executed ‘The Magnum Pleasure Auction’ campaign.

Launched in Singapore, the creative team worked on the insight that most Singaporeans dream of becoming overnight billionaires and that money is no object when it comes to experiencing true luxury, even for a short moment. So, for unveiling Magnum's new and most decadent flavour to datethe Double Gold Caramel Billionairethey did this with an elevated, gamified, billionaire-esque experience. A high-end mobile-based live auction experience used Magnum gold coins—the in-game currency—and players bid against each other in real-time for two weeks. At stake were over 2,000 bespoke Magnum-inspired merchandise.

The campaign integrated this virtual experience with an on-ground installation at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Here a dedicated space was carved for players to redeem their winning points and earn extra gold coins by socialising pictures with the campaign hashtag.

Breaking the clutter in the over-saturated digital space is no mean feat and this campaign's results speak for themselves.

Garnering more than 17.5 million in reach, the game saw more than 121,000 visitors, players clocked an average of 6.5 minutes per play session. The team pulled close to 500,000 brand interactions and 30% of the total player count were referrals. Additionally, Magnum’s social post received more than 9,000 engagements, making it the most engaged Magnum post ever.

The campaign's success pushed the brand’s market share to a high of 20.7%, making Magnum the top ice cream brand in Singapore in that week. Little surprise, it has won in multiple EMA categoriesBest Digital Experience, Gamification, Best Integrated Marketing and to top it off, the Grand Prix in Brand Activation.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

2 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

3 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

4 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

5 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

7 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

8 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

9 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

10 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Related Articles

2023 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed
Mar 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

2023 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

2023 Event Marketing Awards winners revealed
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

2023 Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
Mar 2, 2021
Ad Nut

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma
Aug 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma

Just Published

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos ...

A bold leap forward, the design reflects changing consumer tastes and the brand's digital ambitions. Also, it comes just in time for Pepsi’s 125th anniversary.

2022 new-biz review: Which creative agencies came out on top?
The Knowledge
5 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

2022 new-biz review: Which creative agencies came ...

Campaign looks at the top ad agencies ranked by gross new-business billing in 2022.

The importance of delivering a personalised experience in times of privacy
6 hours ago
Rajesh Kurup

The importance of delivering a personalised ...

Privacy can no longer be a business afterthought; it must be a strategy from inception, says Cybage executive.

Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda reveal the correct way to drink Thums Up
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda reveal the ...

Watch the ad films conceptualised by Ogilvy here.