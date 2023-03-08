2023 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its 7th year Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to deliver unique and impactful virtual, hybrid and live experiences across Asia-Pacific with their impressive creativity and innovation.
The winners will be announced on 28 March 2023 (GMT+8). Stay tuned with us and mark your calendar so you don’t miss the final results!
|ID
|Entry Category
|Campaign Title
|Agency/ Company Name
|Campaign Brand Name
|Market
|C01.388006
|Best Arts & Cultural Event
|2023 Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.387171
|Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist
|Tai Kwun
|Tai Kwun
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.388027
|GQ LAB? EXHIBITION
|AUDITOIRE Asia
|GQ LAB
|China
|C01.387150
|InnerGlow 2022
|Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/ Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung
|Tai Kwun
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.387769
|Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival
|Newday Media JSC
|Muong Lo Tourism
|Vietnam
|C03.387998
|Best Brand Activation
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C03.387438
|Google Developer Summit China 2022
|Freeman
|China
|C03.388161
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C03.387391
|The Bamboo Burger
|KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|Shake Shack
|China
|C03.387944
|Tiger Beer - 22:31
|Le Pub APAC
|Tiger Beer
|Singapore
|C03.387653
|VISON AVTR and The new EQS Launch
|KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C04.387431
|Best Brand Experience - B2B
|“Insights on-site” - Customer Experience Center
|nadia/Panasonic Connect/NOMURA
|Panasonic CONNECT
|Japan
|C04.387577
|2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|Amazon Ads
|China
|C04.387842
|Innovators Hive @ Google Cloud Next
|Shobiz Havas
|Google Cloud
|India
|C04.387632
|NBCUniversal Singapore Showcase
|NBCUniversal
|NBCUniversal
|Singapore
|C04.387921
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion
|GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro
|Singapore
|C05.388393
|Best Brand Experience - B2C
|Cartier Beautés Du Monde HJ 2022
|Chab Group
|Cartier
|Singapore
|C05.387989
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C05.387890
|Grand Prix Season Singapore
|Distilleri
|Grand Prix Season Singapore
|Singapore
|C05.387401
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C05.388078
|MEGA COLOR EVENT 2022
|DELTA ENGAGEMENT MARKETING
|COLOKIT
|Vietnam
|C05.386869
|The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|Magnum
|Singapore
|C06.388011
|Best Business Solution
|2022 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Week
|UNIPLAN
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C06.387503
|Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|George P. Johnson China
|Nreal
|China
|C06.387203
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C07.387917
|Best Content Marketing
|#LahirBatinReady (Ready Physically & Mentally)
|FCN - Flock
|Bank Central Asia
|Indonesia
|C07.387990
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.387335
|HSBC IE Business WeChat Content Project
|Alarice International
|HSBC, International Education Business
|China
|C07.387402
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C07.388302
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.388191
|Best Corporate Event
|AIA Premier Academy Career Orientation Program Premier METAcademy
|AIA International/NDN Group
|AIA Premier Academy
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.387441
|Google Developer Summit China 2022
|Freeman
|China
|C08.387504
|Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|George P. Johnson China
|Nreal
|China
|C08.388066
|Salesforce World Tour 2022
|The Company We Keep
|Salesforce World Tour
|Australia
|C08.388082
|Xerocon 2022 - A Global Takeover
|INVNT
|Xero
|Australia
|C09.387939
|Best Cost-Effective Event
|Give Lunch a Green Punch
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.387497
|Home, People, Light: Turn on your ideal living
|YGGBi Communications Consultancy
|Signify - Philips Lighting
|China
|C09.387668
|Meet Magento Thailand 2022
|SmartOSC Corporation
|SmartOSC
|Thailand
|C09.387188
|Mustang Mach-E Pop-Up Store & Regional Auto show
|Vista Creation
|Mustang Mach-E
|China
|C09.387945
|Tiger Beer - 22:31
|Le Pub APAC
|Tiger Beer
|Singapore
|C10.388017
|Best Creative Idea
|GENESIS – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|AUDITOIRE Asia
|GENESIS
|China
|C10.387403
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C10.387306
|The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Lauch
|SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING
|The North Face
|China
|C10.388276
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.388145
|You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment
|A.S. Watson Group
|A.S. Watson Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.387404
|Best Digital Experience
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C11.388394
|One Shiseido Beauty Consultants Conference 2022
|Chab Group
|Shiseido
|Singapore
|C11.388172
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.386867
|The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|Magnum
|Singapore
|C11.387205
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C12.388115
|Best Engaging Event
|NYALA CuanTown Festival
|OCBC NISP
|NYALA by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C12.388070
|Quench Your Thirst for Income
|Franklin Templeton/Ptarmigan Media
|Franklin Templeton
|Singapore
|C12.388173
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.387799
|Truth or Dare Sensodyne & NINAO Joint activities
|Haleon Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan
|Sensodyne
|Taiwan
|C12.388059
|World Toilet Day Campaign
|Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life
|TKO Plaza
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.387196
|Best Event Production
|CHERY BRAND OMODA 5 LAUNCH EVENT 2022
|Vista Creation
|CHERY
|China
|C13.387405
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C13.387673
|Mercedes-Benz SPACE
|KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C13.388346
|Oceanus Media Global Studio Launch
|Oceanus Media Global/Resolute Communications
|Oceanus Media Global
|Singapore
|C13.388043
|SEE LV
|Rizer
|Louis Vuitton
|Australia
|C14.387811
|Best Experiential Marketing
|Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign
|Long Jin Development (Chengdu)
|Chengdu IFS
|China
|C14.387995
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.387443
|Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|Marriott Bonvoy
|China
|C14.387567
|LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED
|CARS24/Milkman Agency
|CARS24
|Australia
|C14.387922
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion
|GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro
|Singapore
|C15.387406
|Best Game Changer
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C15.387365
|Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|WDCC
|China
|C15.388351
|Oceanus Media Global Studio Launch
|Oceanus Media Global/Resolute Communications
|Oceanus Media Global
|Singapore
|C15.388159
|Quench Your Thirst for Income
|Franklin Templeton/Ptarmigan Media
|Franklin Templeton
|Singapore
|C16.387200
|Best Gamification
|2022 ROG CES Family Campaign
|Vista Creation
|Republic of Gamer
|China
|C16.387560
|INDIGO Gamified: A City of Inspirations
|Beijing Indigo Property Services Company
|INDIGO
|China
|C16.388181
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.388295
|T Town The Sweet Whereabouts
|Link Asset Management
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.386866
|The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|Magnum
|Singapore
|C17.387775
|Best Health & Wellness Event
|Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign
|Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator
|The Estée Lauder Companies
|Taiwan
|C17.388287
|Shatin Outing
|Link Asset Management
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.388315
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management /Nevertoolate
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.388088
|Best Hybrid Event
|Discover Emperor, The Celebration Walk
|Emperor Group/Walk In Hong Kong
|Emperor Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.388019
|GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|AUDITOIRE Asia
|GENESIS
|China
|C18.387442
|Google Developer Summit China 2022
|Freeman
|China
|C18.387505
|Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|George P. Johnson China
|Nreal
|China
|C20.387996
|Best Integrated Marketing
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.388183
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.387895
|Subway One Foot Closer: Mini World
|VMLY&R COMMERCE Malaysia/PHD Media Malaysia/Mutant Communications Malaysia/MediaQliq
|Subway
|Malaysia
|C20.388170
|The Grounds Season 2
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|The Grounds
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.386868
|The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|Magnum
|Singapore
|C21.387282
|Best Launch
|AVATR Global Launch 2022
|Vista Creation
|AVATR
|China
|C21.387997
|Durex 001 Campaign
|Durian HK
|Durex HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|C21.387506
|Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|George P. Johnson China
|Nreal
|China
|C21.387225
|Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|Inspire Public Relations
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Taiwan
|C21.387201
|The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Lauch
|SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING
|The North Face
|China
|C22.387190
|Best Live Event
|2022 Chery ARRIZO 8 launch event
|Vista Creation
|CHERY
|China
|C22.387360
|Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2023 Spin-off show
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Louis Vuitton
|China
|C22.387923
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion
|GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro
|Singapore
|C22.388185
|The Grounds Season 2
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/Agenda Consulting/South Central Media/Zicket
|The Grounds
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.387862
|Best Live Streaming Experience
|2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|Amazon Ads
|China
|C23.387242
|CHANGAN SL03 Online Press Conference
|Vista Creation
|CHANGAN
|China
|C23.387408
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C23.387370
|The New Range Rover Launch Event
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Landrover,CHINA
|China
|C24.387227
|Best Media Event
|Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|Inspire Public Relations
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Taiwan
|C24.387868
|Volkswagen ID.4 Press Event
|George P. Johnson Japan/Real Rock Design/Win's Moment
|Volkswagen
|Japan
|C25.388008
|Best Outdoor Event
|2023 Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.387593
|CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another
|WHARF CHINA ESTATES
|Chongqing IFS
|China
|C25.388009
|Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.387155
|InnerGlow 2022
|Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung
|Tai Kwun
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.388097
|Maserati Grecale Mega Launch Event
|SMS GROUP
|Maserati Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C26.387193
|Best PR Stunt
|CHERY BRAND OMODA 5 LAUNCH EVENT 2022
|Vista Creation
|CHERY
|China
|C26.387594
|CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another
|WHARF CHINA ESTATES
|Chongqing IFS
|China
|C26.387565
|LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED
|CARS24/MILKMAN AGENCY
|CARS24 ANNOUNCES 7-DAY DELIVERY
|Australia
|C26.387229
|Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|Inspire Public Relations
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Taiwan
|C26.386884
|The Bamboo Burger
|KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|Shake Shack
|China
|C27.387218
|Best Public Event
|“China-Chic meets HK Style” integrated marketing campaign
|Hong Kong Tourism Board/Edelman
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|China
|C27.387798
|“With You.Then.Now.Always” Roving Exhibition
|UNIPLAN
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.388083
|Discover Emperor, The Celebration Walk
|Emperor Group/Walk In Hong Kong
|Emperor Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.387893
|Grand Prix Season Singapore
|Distilleri
|Grand Prix Season Singapore
|Singapore
|C27.387854
|LTA CHRISTMAS DISCO: Glitz n’ Glam Party
|Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.387561
|Best Retail/Mall/Pop Up Event
|10 Years of INDIGO: Inspiration at Every Turn
|Beijing Indigo Property Services Company
|INDIGO
|China
|C28.388063
|Amazon.sg Black Friday Brand Activation - Amazon House
|INVNT
|Amazon Singapore
|Singapore
|C28.387595
|CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another
|WHARF CHINA ESTATES
|Chongqing IFS
|China
|C28.388124
|Financial Fitness Gym Launch
|OCBC NISP
|NYALA by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C28.388286
|T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour
|Link Asset Management
|T.O.P This is Our Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.387186
|Best Sponsorship
|BMW JOY Home Summer Camp Summary
|Vista Creation
|BMW
|China
|C29.386885
|Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|Marriott Bonvoy
|China
|C29.387946
|Tiger Beer X Singapore Food Festival
|Le Pub APAC/DASS
|Tiger Beer
|Singapore
|C29.388065
|World Toilet Day Campaign
|Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life
|TKO Plaza
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.388148
|You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment
|A.S. Watson Group
|A.S. Watson Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.387937
|Best Sustainability
|Give Lunch A Green Punch
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.387934
|Healthy Planet for Us and the Earth Campaign
|MetLife Korea/Hara communications
|MetLife 360Health
|South Korea
|C31.387148
|In Bloom 2022
|Tai Kwun
|Tai Kwun
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.388293
|Moonlight NEONade
|Link Asset Management
|Temple Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.387654
|Summer Egg Fun
|Link Asset Management
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.387240
|Best Trade Show/Exhibition/Conference
|2022 SECOND CHANGAN AUTO TECH ECOSYSTEM SUMMIT
|Vista Creation
|CHANGAN
|China
|C32.387235
|5th CIIE Hyundai Motor Group exhibition & conference
|Vista Creation
|Hyundai Motor Group
|China
|C32.387675
|AJIO Business Sambandam
|Concepts and Solutions Event Services
|AJIO Business
|India
|C32.387838
|InnoTech Expo 2022
|Our Hong Kong Foundation
|Our Hong Kong Foundation
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.387368
|MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM - SHANGHAI
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
|China
|C33.387898
|Best Use of Influencer
|BCA – Terimakasih Dengan Tulus (Sincerely Thanks You)
|FCN - Flock
|Bank Central Asia
|Indonesia
|C33.387941
|Link “Make a Green Turn” Campaign
|Link Asset Management
|Link Asset Management
|Hong Kong SAR
|C33.387530
|Panalo Ka Dito!
|George P. Johnson/Brainbeam Events
|Shiseido
|Philippines
|C33.388186
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C33.388275
|T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour
|Link Asset Management
|T.O.P This is Our Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C34.387409
|Best Use of Technology
|Inspire Greatness with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C34.387965
|Let's Go Expo 2025 Countdown Drone Light Show
|SKYMAGIC
|Let's Go Expo 2025
|Japan
|C34.387366
|Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|WDCC
|China
|C34.388192
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C34.387208
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C35.388201
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|AIA Premier Academy Career Orientation Program Premier METAcademy
|AIA International/NDN Group
|AIA Premier Academy
|Hong Kong SAR
|C35.388155
|EY Transformation Realised 2022
|Jack Morton Australia
|Ernst & Young
|Australia
|C35.388020
|GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|AUDITOIRE Asia
|GENESIS
|China
|C35.387721
|Meta"Worth"
|Yell Bangkok
|CP Bologna Spicy
|Thailand
|C35.388193
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C36.387776
|Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign
|Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator
|The Estée Lauder Companies
|Taiwan
|C36.388021
|GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|AUDITOIRE Asia
|GENESIS
|China
|C36.387720
|Meta"Worth"
|Yell Bangkok
|CP Bologna Spicy
|Thailand
|C36.388197
|SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|Pontac
|Shiseido
|Hong Kong SAR
|C36.387209
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AGENCY/SUPPLIER
|ID
|Entry Category
|Agency/ Company Name
|Market
|AG02.388026
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|Auditoire Asia
|China
|AG02.387988
|Imagination
|China
|AG02.388037
|Invnt Singapore
|Singapore
|AG02.388282
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AG02.388047
|Rizer
|Australia
|AG02.388106
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AG03.387961
|Best Event Organiser
|IdeaFactory Advertising
|Cambodia
|AG03.387792
|Newday Media JSC
|Vietnam
|Best Boutique Agency
|No Shortlist
|Best Event Products/Services
|No Shortlist
|PEOPLE/TEAM
|ID
|Entry Category
|Nominee Name
|Agency/ Company Name
|Market
|P01.387245
|Agency Head of the Year
|Alex Zhu
|Vista Creation
|China
|P01.388003
|Steaph Huang
|D&S Media
|China
|Event Strategist of the Year
|To be announced
|Best Event Marketing Team
|No Shortlist