Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

2023 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

See the shortlisted entries vying for the EMAs. The winners will be announced on March 28.

Now in its 7th year Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to deliver unique and impactful virtual, hybrid and live experiences across Asia-Pacific with their impressive creativity and innovation. 

The winners will be announced on 28 March 2023 (GMT+8). Stay tuned with us and mark your calendar so you don’t miss the final results!

CAMPAIGN
ID Entry Category Campaign Title Agency/ Company Name Campaign Brand Name Market
C01.388006 Best Arts & Cultural Event 2023 Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR
C01.387171 Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist Tai Kwun Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR
C01.388027 GQ LAB? EXHIBITION AUDITOIRE Asia GQ LAB China
C01.387150 InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/ Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR
C01.387769 Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival Newday Media JSC Muong Lo Tourism Vietnam
C03.387998 Best Brand Activation Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C03.387438 Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China
C03.388161 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C03.387391 The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China
C03.387944 Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore
C03.387653 VISON AVTR and The new EQS Launch KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan
C04.387431 Best Brand Experience - B2B “Insights on-site” - Customer Experience Center nadia/Panasonic Connect/NOMURA Panasonic CONNECT Japan
C04.387577 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China
C04.387842 Innovators Hive @ Google Cloud Next Shobiz Havas Google Cloud India
C04.387632 NBCUniversal Singapore Showcase NBCUniversal NBCUniversal Singapore
C04.387921 Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore
C05.388393 Best Brand Experience - B2C Cartier Beautés Du Monde HJ 2022 Chab Group Cartier Singapore
C05.387989 Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C05.387890 Grand Prix Season Singapore Distilleri Grand Prix Season Singapore Singapore
C05.387401 Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C05.388078 MEGA COLOR EVENT 2022 DELTA ENGAGEMENT MARKETING COLOKIT Vietnam
C05.386869 The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore
C06.388011 Best Business Solution 2022 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Week UNIPLAN The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR
C06.387503 Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China
C06.387203 Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan
C07.387917 Best Content Marketing #LahirBatinReady (Ready Physically & Mentally) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia  Indonesia
C07.387990 Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C07.387335 HSBC IE Business WeChat Content Project Alarice International  HSBC, International Education Business China
C07.387402 Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C07.388302 Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR
C08.388191 Best Corporate Event AIA Premier Academy Career Orientation Program Premier METAcademy AIA International/NDN Group AIA Premier Academy Hong Kong SAR
C08.387441 Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China
C08.387504 Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China
C08.388066 Salesforce World Tour 2022 The Company We Keep Salesforce World Tour Australia
C08.388082 Xerocon 2022 - A Global Takeover INVNT Xero Australia
C09.387939 Best Cost-Effective Event Give Lunch a Green Punch Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR
C09.387497 Home, People, Light: Turn on your ideal living YGGBi Communications Consultancy Signify - Philips Lighting China
C09.387668 Meet Magento Thailand 2022 SmartOSC Corporation SmartOSC Thailand
C09.387188 Mustang Mach-E Pop-Up Store & Regional Auto show Vista Creation Mustang Mach-E China
C09.387945 Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore
C10.388017 Best Creative Idea GENESIS – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China
C10.387403 Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C10.387306 The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Lauch SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING The North Face China
C10.388276 Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate  Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR
C10.388145 You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group A.S. Watson Group Hong Kong SAR
C11.387404 Best Digital Experience Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C11.388394 One Shiseido Beauty Consultants Conference 2022 Chab Group Shiseido Singapore
C11.388172 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C11.386867 The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore
C11.387205 Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan
C12.388115 Best Engaging Event NYALA CuanTown Festival OCBC NISP NYALA by OCBC NISP Indonesia
C12.388070 Quench Your Thirst for Income Franklin Templeton/Ptarmigan Media Franklin Templeton Singapore
C12.388173 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C12.387799 Truth or Dare Sensodyne & NINAO Joint activities Haleon Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan Sensodyne Taiwan
C12.388059 World Toilet Day Campaign Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life TKO Plaza Hong Kong SAR
C13.387196 Best Event Production CHERY BRAND OMODA 5 LAUNCH EVENT 2022 Vista Creation CHERY China
C13.387405 Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C13.387673 Mercedes-Benz SPACE KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan
C13.388346 Oceanus Media Global Studio Launch Oceanus Media Global/Resolute Communications Oceanus Media Global Singapore
C13.388043 SEE LV Rizer Louis Vuitton Australia
C14.387811 Best Experiential Marketing Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Long Jin Development (Chengdu)  Chengdu IFS China
C14.387995 Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C14.387443 Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China
C14.387567 LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/Milkman Agency CARS24 Australia
C14.387922 Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore
C15.387406 Best Game Changer Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C15.387365 Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference ACTIVATION GROUP WDCC China
C15.388351 Oceanus Media Global Studio Launch Oceanus Media Global/Resolute Communications Oceanus Media Global Singapore
C15.388159 Quench Your Thirst for Income Franklin Templeton/Ptarmigan Media Franklin Templeton Singapore
C16.387200 Best Gamification 2022 ROG CES Family Campaign Vista Creation Republic of Gamer China
C16.387560 INDIGO Gamified: A City of Inspirations Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China
C16.388181 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C16.388295 T Town The Sweet Whereabouts Link Asset Management Link Asset Management Hong Kong SAR
C16.386866 The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore
C17.387775 Best Health & Wellness Event Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan
C17.388287 Shatin Outing Link Asset Management  Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR
C17.388315 Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management /Nevertoolate Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR
C18.388088 Best Hybrid Event Discover Emperor, The Celebration Walk  Emperor Group/Walk In Hong Kong Emperor Group Hong Kong SAR
C18.388019 GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China
C18.387442 Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China
C18.387505 Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China
C20.387996 Best Integrated Marketing Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C20.388183 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C20.387895 Subway One Foot Closer: Mini World VMLY&R COMMERCE Malaysia/PHD Media Malaysia/Mutant Communications Malaysia/MediaQliq  Subway Malaysia
C20.388170 The Grounds Season 2 Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket The Grounds Hong Kong SAR
C20.386868 The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore
C21.387282 Best Launch AVATR Global Launch 2022 Vista Creation AVATR China
C21.387997 Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR
C21.387506 Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China
C21.387225 Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan
C21.387201 The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Lauch SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING  The North Face China
C22.387190 Best Live Event 2022 Chery ARRIZO 8 launch event Vista Creation CHERY China
C22.387360 Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2023 Spin-off show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China
C22.387923 Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore
C22.388185 The Grounds Season 2 Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/Agenda Consulting/South Central Media/Zicket The Grounds Hong Kong SAR
C23.387862 Best Live Streaming Experience 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China
C23.387242 CHANGAN SL03 Online Press Conference Vista Creation CHANGAN China
C23.387408 Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C23.387370 The New Range Rover Launch Event ACTIVATION GROUP Landrover,CHINA China
C24.387227 Best Media Event Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan
C24.387868 Volkswagen ID.4 Press Event George P. Johnson Japan/Real Rock Design/Win's Moment Volkswagen Japan
C25.388008 Best Outdoor Event 2023 Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR
C25.387593 CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES Chongqing IFS  China
C25.388009 Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR
C25.387155 InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR
C25.388097 Maserati Grecale Mega Launch Event SMS GROUP Maserati Taiwan Taiwan
C26.387193 Best PR Stunt CHERY BRAND OMODA 5 LAUNCH EVENT 2022 Vista Creation CHERY China
C26.387594 CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES  Chongqing IFS  China
C26.387565 LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/MILKMAN AGENCY CARS24 ANNOUNCES 7-DAY DELIVERY Australia
C26.387229 Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken  Taiwan
C26.386884 The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China
C27.387218 Best Public Event “China-Chic meets HK Style” integrated marketing campaign Hong Kong Tourism Board/Edelman Hong Kong Tourism Board China
C27.387798 “With You.Then.Now.Always” Roving Exhibition UNIPLAN The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR
C27.388083 Discover Emperor, The Celebration Walk  Emperor Group/Walk In Hong Kong Emperor Group Hong Kong SAR
C27.387893 Grand Prix Season Singapore Distilleri  Grand Prix Season Singapore Singapore
C27.387854 LTA CHRISTMAS DISCO: Glitz n’ Glam Party Lee Tung Avenue Management Company  Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR
C28.387561 Best Retail/Mall/Pop Up Event 10 Years of INDIGO: Inspiration at Every Turn Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China
C28.388063 Amazon.sg Black Friday Brand Activation - Amazon House INVNT Amazon Singapore Singapore
C28.387595 CQIFS “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES  Chongqing IFS  China
C28.388124 Financial Fitness Gym Launch OCBC NISP NYALA by OCBC NISP Indonesia
C28.388286 T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour Link Asset Management T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR
C29.387186 Best Sponsorship BMW JOY Home Summer Camp Summary Vista Creation BMW China
C29.386885 Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China
C29.387946 Tiger Beer X Singapore Food Festival Le Pub APAC/DASS Tiger Beer Singapore
C29.388065 World Toilet Day Campaign Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life TKO Plaza Hong Kong SAR
C29.388148 You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group A.S. Watson Group Hong Kong SAR
C31.387937 Best Sustainability Give Lunch A Green Punch Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR
C31.387934 Healthy Planet for Us and the Earth Campaign MetLife Korea/Hara communications MetLife 360Health South Korea
C31.387148 In Bloom 2022 Tai Kwun Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR
C31.388293 Moonlight NEONade Link Asset Management Temple Mall Hong Kong SAR
C31.387654 Summer Egg Fun Link Asset Management Link Asset Management Hong Kong SAR
C32.387240 Best Trade Show/Exhibition/Conference 2022 SECOND CHANGAN AUTO TECH ECOSYSTEM SUMMIT Vista Creation CHANGAN China
C32.387235 5th CIIE Hyundai Motor Group exhibition & conference Vista Creation Hyundai Motor Group China
C32.387675 AJIO Business Sambandam Concepts and Solutions Event Services  AJIO Business India
C32.387838 InnoTech Expo 2022 Our Hong Kong Foundation  Our Hong Kong Foundation Hong Kong SAR
C32.387368 MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM - SHANGHAI ACTIVATION GROUP MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM China
C33.387898 Best Use of Influencer BCA – Terimakasih Dengan Tulus (Sincerely Thanks You) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia Indonesia
C33.387941 Link “Make a Green Turn” Campaign Link Asset Management  Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR
C33.387530 Panalo Ka Dito! George P. Johnson/Brainbeam Events Shiseido Philippines
C33.388186 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C33.388275 T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour Link Asset Management  T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR
C34.387409 Best Use of Technology Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China
C34.387965 Let's Go Expo 2025 Countdown Drone Light Show SKYMAGIC Let's Go Expo 2025 Japan
C34.387366 Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference ACTIVATION GROUP WDCC China
C34.388192 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C34.387208 Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan
C35.388201 Best Virtual Event Experience AIA Premier Academy Career Orientation Program Premier METAcademy AIA International/NDN Group AIA Premier Academy Hong Kong SAR
C35.388155 EY Transformation Realised 2022 Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia
C35.388020 GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China
C35.387721 Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand
C35.388193 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C36.387776 Innovative Use of Virtual Platform Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan
C36.388021 GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China
C36.387720 Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand
C36.388197 SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR
C36.387209 Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan
AGENCY/SUPPLIER
ID Entry Category Agency/ Company Name Market
AG02.388026 Best Brand Experience Agency Auditoire Asia China
AG02.387988 Imagination China
AG02.388037 Invnt Singapore Singapore
AG02.388282 Jack Morton Australia Australia
AG02.388047 Rizer  Australia
AG02.388106 Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
AG03.387961 Best Event Organiser IdeaFactory Advertising  Cambodia
AG03.387792 Newday Media JSC Vietnam

 

Best Boutique Agency No Shortlist
Best Event Products/Services No Shortlist

 

PEOPLE/TEAM
ID Entry Category Nominee Name Agency/ Company Name Market
P01.387245 Agency Head of the Year Alex Zhu Vista Creation China
P01.388003 Steaph Huang D&S Media China

Event Strategist of the Year To be announced
Best Event Marketing Team No Shortlist

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

