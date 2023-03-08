2023 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its 7th year Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to deliver unique and impactful virtual, hybrid and live experiences across Asia-Pacific with their impressive creativity and innovation.

The winners will be announced on 28 March 2023 (GMT+8). Stay tuned with us and mark your calendar so you don’t miss the final results!