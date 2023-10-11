News Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Event Marketing Awards 2024 now open for entries

Enter this prestigious award in its eighth year to recognise leading event and marketing professionals.

Campaign is delighted to open entries for the Event Marketing Awards 2024, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times. Now in its eight year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—be they live face-to-face physical events, virtual, or hybrid. Here are key dates to take note of:
 
Early-bird deadline Friday, 1 December 2023
Standard entry deadline Tuesday, 23 January 2024
Final entry deadline Monday, 19 February 2024
Shortlist announcement Friday, 22 March 2024
Winner announcement Thursday, 11 April 2024
 
*All entry deadlines close at 6pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8). The eligibility period for the awards is 1 January 2023 to 19 February 2024.
 
 
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the awards team. 
 
 
Awards Enquiry
 
Zamir Khan 
Director of Awards and Training Events
 
Partnerships 
Richard Fahy Commercial Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
[email protected]
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

