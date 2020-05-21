event marketing awards
Event Marketing Awards winners revealed
Auditoire Asia, Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong and SMS Group among the biggest winners.
Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed
Campaign's Event Marketing Awards 2020 (EMAs) will be presented virtually in an online ceremony on Thursday, May 21 at 5:30 pm HK/SG.
Event Marketing Awards shortlist released
The shortlist covers the Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year title, as well as 25 campaign categories, two people/team categories and a supplier category.
Event Marketing Awards extends entry deadline
Entries will now be accepted through January 22 for the awards, which take place March 17 in Hong Kong.
Announcing the 2020 Event Marketing Awards
Entries are due by January 15, and the award presentation will take place in March.
Photos: Event Marketing Awards 2019
Photos from the Event Marketing Awards held on 19 March at Eaton Club, Hong Kong.
