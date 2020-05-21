event marketing awards

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Auditoire Asia, Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong and SMS Group among the biggest winners.

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed
May 21, 2020
Campaign Staff

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed

Campaign's Event Marketing Awards 2020 (EMAs) will be presented virtually in an online ceremony on Thursday, May 21 at 5:30 pm HK/SG.

Event Marketing Awards shortlist released
Mar 30, 2020
Staff

Event Marketing Awards shortlist released

The shortlist covers the Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year title, as well as 25 campaign categories, two people/team categories and a supplier category.

Event Marketing Awards extends entry deadline
Jan 13, 2020
Staff

Event Marketing Awards extends entry deadline

Entries will now be accepted through January 22 for the awards, which take place March 17 in Hong Kong.

Announcing the 2020 Event Marketing Awards
Oct 25, 2019
Staff

Announcing the 2020 Event Marketing Awards

Entries are due by January 15, and the award presentation will take place in March.

Photos: Event Marketing Awards 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Staff Writer

Photos: Event Marketing Awards 2019

Photos from the Event Marketing Awards held on 19 March at Eaton Club, Hong Kong.

