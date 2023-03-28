2023 Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

|
Campaign Categories
|
Category
|
Title
|
Agency/ Company
|
Brand
|
Market
|
Award
|
Best Arts & Cultural Event
|
Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival
|
Newday Media JSC
|
Muong Lo Tourism
|
Vietnam
|
Gold
|
InnerGlow 2022
|
Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/ Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung
|
Tai Kwun
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
GQ LAB? EXHIBITION
|
AUDITOIRE Asia
|
GQ LAB
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Brand Activation
|
Durex 001 Campaign
|
Durian HK
|
Durex HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
Best Brand Activation
|
Tiger Beer - 22:31
|
Le Pub APAC
|
Tiger Beer
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
Google Developer Summit China 2022
|
Freeman
|
Google
|
China
|
Bronze
|
The Bamboo Burger
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Shake Shack
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Brand Experience - B2B
|
2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|
Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|
Amazon Ads
|
China
|
Silver
|
NBCUniversal Singapore Showcase
|
NBCUniversal
|
N/A
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion
|
GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore
|
Peroni Nastro Azzurro
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|
Magnum
|
Singapore
|
Gold
|
Cartier Beautés Du Monde HJ 2022
|
Chab Group
|
Cartier
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
MEGA COLOR EVENT 2022
|
DELTA ENGAGEMENT MARKETING
|
COLOKIT
|
Vietnam
|
Bronze
|
Best Business Solution
|
Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|
George P. Johnson China
|
Nreal
|
China
|
Silver
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Best Content Marketing
|
#LahirBatinReady (Ready Physically & Mentally)
|
FCN - Flock
|
Bank Central Asia
|
Indonesia
|
Gold
|
Durex 001 Campaign
|
Durian HK
|
Durex HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Inspire Greatness with TCL
|
George P. Johnson
|
TCL
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Corporate Event
|
Salesforce World Tour 2022
|
The Company We Keep
|
Salesforce World Tour
|
Australia
|
Gold
|
Xerocon 2022 - A Global Takeover
|
INVNT
|
Xero
|
Australia
|
Silver
|
Google Developer Summit China 2022
|
Freeman
|
Google
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Cost-Effective Event
|
Tiger Beer - 22:31
|
Le Pub APAC
|
Tiger Beer
|
Singapore
|
Gold
|
Home, People, Light: Turn on your ideal living
|
YGGBi Communications Consultancy
|
Signify - Philips Lighting
|
China
|
Silver
|
Give Lunch a Green Punch
|
Link Asset Management
|
The Quayside
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Creative Idea
|
GENESIS – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|
AUDITOIRE Asia
|
GENESIS
|
China
|
Silver
|
The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Launch
|
SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING
|
The North Face
|
China
|
Silver
|
Tuen Mun Adventure
|
Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate
|
Link Asset Management
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Digital Experience
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|
Magnum
|
Singapore
|
Gold
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Inspire Greatness with TCL
|
George P. Johnson
|
TCL
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Engaging Event
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Truth or Dare Sensodyne & NINAO Joint activities
|
Haleon Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan
|
Sensodyne
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
World Toilet Day Campaign
|
Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life
|
TKO Plaza
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Event Production
|
SEE LV
|
Rizer
|
Louis Vuitton
|
Australia
|
Silver
|
Mercedes-Benz SPACE
|
KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL
|
Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Best Experiential Marketing
|
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Marriott Bonvoy
|
China
|
Gold
|
Durex 001 Campaign
|
Durian HK
|
Durex HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign
|
Long Jin Development (Chengdu)
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
Bronze
|
LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED
|
CARS24/Milkman Agency
|
CARS24
|
Australia
|
Bronze
|
Best Game Changer
|
Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference
|
ACTIVATION GROUP
|
WDCC
|
China
|
Gold
|
Inspire Greatness with TCL
|
George P. Johnson
|
TCL
|
China
|
Silver
|
Best Gamification
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|
Magnum
|
Singapore
|
Gold
|
INDIGO Gamified: A City of Inspirations
|
Beijing Indigo Property Services Company
|
INDIGO
|
China
|
Silver
|
T Town The Sweet Whereabouts
|
Link Asset Management
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Health & Wellness Event
|
Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign
|
Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator
|
The Estée Lauder Companies
|
Taiwan
|
Gold
|
Tuen Mun Adventure
|
Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate
|
Link Asset Management
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Shatin Outing
|
Link Asset Management
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Hybrid Event
|
Google Developer Summit China 2022
|
Freeman
|
Google
|
China
|
Gold
|
GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|
AUDITOIRE Asia
|
GENESIS
|
China
|
Silver
|
Best Integrated Marketing
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage
|
Magnum
|
Singapore
|
Gold
|
Subway One Foot Closer: Mini World
|
VMLY&R COMMERCE Malaysia/PHD Media Malaysia/Mutant Communications Malaysia/MediaQliq
|
Subway
|
Malaysia
|
Silver
|
Best Launch
|
Durex 001 Campaign
|
Durian HK
|
Durex HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
Nreal Live Launch Show 2022
|
George P. Johnson China
|
Nreal
|
China
|
Silver
|
Best Live Event
|
Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion
|
GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore
|
Peroni Nastro Azzurro
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
The Grounds Season 2
|
Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/Agenda Consulting/South Central Media/Zicket
|
The Grounds
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Best Live Streaming Experience
|
2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|
Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|
Amazon Ads
|
China
|
Silver
|
Inspire Greatness with TCL
|
George P. Johnson
|
TCL
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Media Event
|
Volkswagen ID.4 Press Event
|
George P. Johnson Japan/Real Rock Design/Win's Moment
|
Volkswagen
|
Japan
|
Bronze
|
Best Outdoor Event
|
InnerGlow 2022
|
Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung
|
Tai Kwun
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Maserati Grecale Mega Launch Event
|
SMS GROUP
|
Maserati Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Best PR Stunt
|
LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED
|
CARS24/MILKMAN AGENCY
|
CARS24 ANNOUNCES 7-DAY DELIVERY
|
Australia
|
Gold
|
The Bamboo Burger
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Shake Shack
|
China
|
Silver
|
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|
Inspire Public Relations
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Best Public Event
|
LTA CHRISTMAS DISCO: Glitz n’ Glam Party
|
Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|
Lee Tung Avenue
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
“China-Chic meets HK Style” integrated marketing campaign
|
Hong Kong Tourism Board/Edelman
|
Hong Kong Tourism Board
|
China
|
Bronze
|
“With You.Then.Now.Always” Roving Exhibition
|
UNIPLAN
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Retail/Mall/Pop Up Event
|
10 Years of INDIGO: Inspiration at Every Turn
|
Beijing Indigo Property Services Company
|
INDIGO
|
China
|
Silver
|
Amazon.sg Black Friday Brand Activation - Amazon House
|
INVNT
|
Amazon Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Bronze
|
Best Sponsorship
|
You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
Tiger Beer X Singapore Food Festival
|
Le Pub APAC/DASS
|
Tiger Beer
|
Singapore
|
Silver
|
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Marriott Bonvoy
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Sports Event
|
Porsche Esports Challenge China 2022
|
VOK DAMS China
|
Porsche China Motors
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Sustainability
|
Moonlight NEONade
|
Link Asset Management
|
Temple Mall
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Summer Egg Fun
|
Link Asset Management
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Trade Show/Exhibition/Conference
|
AJIO Business Sambandam
|
Concepts and Solutions Event Services
|
AJIO Business
|
India
|
Silver
|
InnoTech Expo 2022
|
Our Hong Kong Foundation
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM - SHANGHAI
|
ACTIVATION GROUP
|
MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Best Use of Influencer
|
BCA – Terimakasih Dengan Tulus (Sincerely Thanks You)
|
FCN - Flock
|
Bank Central Asia
|
Indonesia
|
Gold
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour
|
Link Asset Management
|
T.O.P This is Our Place
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Best Use of Technology
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
Let's Go Expo 2025 Countdown Drone Light Show
|
SKYMAGIC
|
Let's Go Expo 2025
|
Japan
|
Silver
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Best Virtual Event Experience
|
Meta"Worth"
|
Yell Bangkok
|
CP Bologna Spicy
|
Thailand
|
Gold
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
EY Transformation Realised 2022
|
Jack Morton Australia
|
Ernst & Young
|
Australia
|
Bronze
|
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards
|
Pontac
|
Shiseido
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Gold
|
Meta"Worth"
|
Yell Bangkok
|
CP Bologna Spicy
|
Thailand
|
Silver
|
GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT
|
AUDITOIRE Asia
|
GENESIS
|
China
|
Bronze