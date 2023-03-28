News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

2023 Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Magnum wins the Grand Prix for Brand Experience, while Imagination is named the Best Brand Experience Agency, and Bonnie Wan of Natixis Singapore gets the Best Event Organiser title.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners of the 7th annual 2023 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

From the shortlist, which included 168 entries in total (157 in campaign categories, 3 in people categories, 8 in agency/supplier categories), the jury has awarded a Grand Prix, an Agency/Supplier award, a single award in the People category and 90 in the Campaign categories (22 gold, 34 silver, and 34 bronze). A complete list of the winners is below:
 

Grand Prix winner
Category Title Agency/ Company Name Brand Market Award
Best of Brand Experience  The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Winner

 

Campaign Categories
Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Award
Best Arts & Cultural Event Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival Newday Media JSC Muong Lo Tourism Vietnam Gold
InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/ Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR Silver
GQ LAB? EXHIBITION AUDITOIRE Asia GQ LAB China Bronze
Best Brand Activation Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Gold
Best Brand Activation Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore Silver
Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Bronze
The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China Bronze
Best Brand Experience - B2B 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China Silver
NBCUniversal Singapore Showcase NBCUniversal N/A Singapore Silver
Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore Silver
The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold
Cartier Beautés Du Monde HJ 2022 Chab Group Cartier Singapore Silver
MEGA COLOR EVENT 2022 DELTA ENGAGEMENT MARKETING COLOKIT Vietnam Bronze
Best Business Solution Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China Silver 
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan Bronze
Best Content Marketing #LahirBatinReady (Ready Physically & Mentally) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia  Indonesia Gold
Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze
Best Corporate Event Salesforce World Tour 2022 The Company We Keep Salesforce World Tour Australia Gold
Xerocon 2022 - A Global Takeover INVNT Xero Australia Silver
Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Bronze
Best Cost-Effective Event Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore Gold
Home, People, Light: Turn on your ideal living YGGBi Communications Consultancy Signify - Philips Lighting China Silver
Give Lunch a Green Punch Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Creative Idea GENESIS – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Silver
The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Launch SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING The North Face China Silver
Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate  Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Digital Experience The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver
Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze
Best Engaging Event SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver
Truth or Dare Sensodyne & NINAO Joint activities Haleon Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan Sensodyne Taiwan Bronze
World Toilet Day Campaign Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life TKO Plaza Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Event Production SEE LV Rizer Louis Vuitton Australia Silver
Mercedes-Benz SPACE KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan Bronze
Best Experiential Marketing Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China Gold
Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Silver
Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Long Jin Development (Chengdu)  Chengdu IFS China Bronze
LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/Milkman Agency CARS24 Australia Bronze
Best Game Changer Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference ACTIVATION GROUP WDCC China Gold
Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Silver
Best Gamification The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold
INDIGO Gamified: A City of Inspirations Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China Silver
T Town The Sweet Whereabouts Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Health & Wellness Event Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan Gold
Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate Link Asset Management  Hong Kong SAR Silver
Shatin Outing Link Asset Management  N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Hybrid Event Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Gold
GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Silver
Best Integrated Marketing SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold
The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold
Subway One Foot Closer: Mini World VMLY&R COMMERCE Malaysia/PHD Media Malaysia/Mutant Communications Malaysia/MediaQliq  Subway Malaysia Silver
Best Launch Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Gold
Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China Silver
Best Live Event Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore Silver
The Grounds Season 2 Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/Agenda Consulting/South Central Media/Zicket The Grounds Hong Kong SAR Silver
Best Live Streaming Experience 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China Silver
Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze
Best Media Event Volkswagen ID.4 Press Event George P. Johnson Japan/Real Rock Design/Win's Moment Volkswagen Japan Bronze
Best Outdoor Event InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR Silver
Maserati Grecale Mega Launch Event SMS GROUP Maserati Taiwan Taiwan Bronze
Best PR Stunt LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/MILKMAN AGENCY CARS24 ANNOUNCES 7-DAY DELIVERY Australia Gold
The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China Silver
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken  Taiwan Bronze
Best Public Event LTA CHRISTMAS DISCO: Glitz n’ Glam Party Lee Tung Avenue Management Company  Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR Gold
“China-Chic meets HK Style” integrated marketing campaign Hong Kong Tourism Board/Edelman Hong Kong Tourism Board China Bronze
“With You.Then.Now.Always” Roving Exhibition UNIPLAN The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Retail/Mall/Pop Up Event 10 Years of INDIGO: Inspiration at Every Turn Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China Silver
Amazon.sg Black Friday Brand Activation - Amazon House INVNT Amazon Singapore Singapore Bronze
Best Sponsorship You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group N/A Hong Kong SAR Gold
Tiger Beer X Singapore Food Festival Le Pub APAC/DASS Tiger Beer Singapore Silver
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China Bronze
Best Sports Event Porsche Esports Challenge China 2022 VOK DAMS China Porsche China Motors China Bronze
Best Sustainability Moonlight NEONade Link Asset Management Temple Mall Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Summer Egg Fun Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Trade Show/Exhibition/Conference AJIO Business Sambandam Concepts and Solutions Event Services  AJIO Business India Silver
InnoTech Expo 2022 Our Hong Kong Foundation  N/A Hong Kong SAR Silver
MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM - SHANGHAI ACTIVATION GROUP MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM China Bronze
Best Use of Influencer BCA – Terimakasih Dengan Tulus (Sincerely Thanks You) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia Indonesia Gold
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver
T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour Link Asset Management  T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR Bronze
Best Use of Technology SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold
Let's Go Expo 2025 Countdown Drone Light Show SKYMAGIC Let's Go Expo 2025 Japan Silver
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan Bronze
Best Virtual Event Experience Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand Gold
SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver
EY Transformation Realised 2022 Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia Bronze
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold
Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand Silver
GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Bronze
Best Incentive No Shortlist
Best Audio Visual No Shortlist

 

Agency/Supplier Category
Best Brand Experience Agency Imagination China Winner
Best Event Organiser  No Award
Best Event Products/Services No Shortlist No Award

 

People/Team Categories
Agency Head of the Year  No Award
Event Strategist of the Year Bonnie Wan Natixis Investment Managers Singapore
Best Event Marketing Team No Shortlist No Award

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

