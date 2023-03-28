2023 Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners of the 7th annual 2023 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

From the shortlist, which included 168 entries in total (157 in campaign categories, 3 in people categories, 8 in agency/supplier categories), the jury has awarded a Grand Prix, an Agency/Supplier award, a single award in the People category and 90 in the Campaign categories (22 gold, 34 silver, and 34 bronze). A complete list of the winners is below:



Grand Prix winner Category Title Agency/ Company Name Brand Market Award Best of Brand Experience The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Winner

Campaign Categories Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Award Best Arts & Cultural Event Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival Newday Media JSC Muong Lo Tourism Vietnam Gold InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/ Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR Silver GQ LAB? EXHIBITION AUDITOIRE Asia GQ LAB China Bronze Best Brand Activation Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Gold Best Brand Activation Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore Silver Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Bronze The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China Bronze Best Brand Experience - B2B 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China Silver NBCUniversal Singapore Showcase NBCUniversal N/A Singapore Silver Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore Silver The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold Cartier Beautés Du Monde HJ 2022 Chab Group Cartier Singapore Silver MEGA COLOR EVENT 2022 DELTA ENGAGEMENT MARKETING COLOKIT Vietnam Bronze Best Business Solution Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China Silver Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan Bronze Best Content Marketing #LahirBatinReady (Ready Physically & Mentally) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia Indonesia Gold Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Bronze Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze Best Corporate Event Salesforce World Tour 2022 The Company We Keep Salesforce World Tour Australia Gold Xerocon 2022 - A Global Takeover INVNT Xero Australia Silver Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Bronze Best Cost-Effective Event Tiger Beer - 22:31 Le Pub APAC Tiger Beer Singapore Gold Home, People, Light: Turn on your ideal living YGGBi Communications Consultancy Signify - Philips Lighting China Silver Give Lunch a Green Punch Link Asset Management The Quayside Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Creative Idea GENESIS – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Silver The North Face XX KAWS Collaboration Launch SHANGHAI FALCON MARKETING CONSULTING The North Face China Silver Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate Link Asset Management Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Digital Experience The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze Best Engaging Event SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver Truth or Dare Sensodyne & NINAO Joint activities Haleon Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan Sensodyne Taiwan Bronze World Toilet Day Campaign Nan Fung Group/A Drop of Life TKO Plaza Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Event Production SEE LV Rizer Louis Vuitton Australia Silver Mercedes-Benz SPACE KY-POST DESIGN INTERNATIONAL Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan Bronze Best Experiential Marketing Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China Gold Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Silver Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Chengdu IFS China Bronze LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/Milkman Agency CARS24 Australia Bronze Best Game Changer Metaverse Branch of 2022 World Design Cities Conference ACTIVATION GROUP WDCC China Gold Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Silver Best Gamification The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold INDIGO Gamified: A City of Inspirations Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China Silver T Town The Sweet Whereabouts Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Health & Wellness Event Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan Gold Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management/Nevertoolate Link Asset Management Hong Kong SAR Silver Shatin Outing Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Hybrid Event Google Developer Summit China 2022 Freeman Google China Gold GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Silver Best Integrated Marketing SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold The Magnum Pleasure Auction Jack Morton/Golin Singapore/Sqkii/Tiffany Lovage Magnum Singapore Gold Subway One Foot Closer: Mini World VMLY&R COMMERCE Malaysia/PHD Media Malaysia/Mutant Communications Malaysia/MediaQliq Subway Malaysia Silver Best Launch Durex 001 Campaign Durian HK Durex HK Hong Kong SAR Gold Nreal Live Launch Show 2022 George P. Johnson China Nreal China Silver Best Live Event Peroni Nastro Azzurro presents: Back with Passion GOVT Singapore/Axis Singapore Peroni Nastro Azzurro Singapore Silver The Grounds Season 2 Greater Bay Media Entertainment/Great Entertainment Group/Agenda Consulting/South Central Media/Zicket The Grounds Hong Kong SAR Silver Best Live Streaming Experience 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China Silver Inspire Greatness with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China Bronze Best Media Event Volkswagen ID.4 Press Event George P. Johnson Japan/Real Rock Design/Win's Moment Volkswagen Japan Bronze Best Outdoor Event InnerGlow 2022 Tai Kwun/The Electric Canvas/Kongkee @ Penguin Lab/Cheng Suet Gei/Au-Yeung Chun Hay & Tse Ka Yee/Step C. & Yeung Yi Ching/Roy Cheung Tai Kwun Hong Kong SAR Silver Maserati Grecale Mega Launch Event SMS GROUP Maserati Taiwan Taiwan Bronze Best PR Stunt LOOKUP! THE FUTURE OF USED CARS HAS ARRIVED CARS24/MILKMAN AGENCY CARS24 ANNOUNCES 7-DAY DELIVERY Australia Gold The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China Silver Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan Bronze Best Public Event LTA CHRISTMAS DISCO: Glitz n’ Glam Party Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR Gold “China-Chic meets HK Style” integrated marketing campaign Hong Kong Tourism Board/Edelman Hong Kong Tourism Board China Bronze “With You.Then.Now.Always” Roving Exhibition UNIPLAN The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Retail/Mall/Pop Up Event 10 Years of INDIGO: Inspiration at Every Turn Beijing Indigo Property Services Company INDIGO China Silver Amazon.sg Black Friday Brand Activation - Amazon House INVNT Amazon Singapore Singapore Bronze Best Sponsorship You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group N/A Hong Kong SAR Gold Tiger Beer X Singapore Food Festival Le Pub APAC/DASS Tiger Beer Singapore Silver Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott Bonvoy China Bronze Best Sports Event Porsche Esports Challenge China 2022 VOK DAMS China Porsche China Motors China Bronze Best Sustainability Moonlight NEONade Link Asset Management Temple Mall Hong Kong SAR Bronze Summer Egg Fun Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Trade Show/Exhibition/Conference AJIO Business Sambandam Concepts and Solutions Event Services AJIO Business India Silver InnoTech Expo 2022 Our Hong Kong Foundation N/A Hong Kong SAR Silver MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM - SHANGHAI ACTIVATION GROUP MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM China Bronze Best Use of Influencer BCA – Terimakasih Dengan Tulus (Sincerely Thanks You) FCN - Flock Bank Central Asia Indonesia Gold SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver T.O.P x MrnMrs Moon·Super Chill Luxury Tour Link Asset Management T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR Bronze Best Use of Technology SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold Let's Go Expo 2025 Countdown Drone Light Show SKYMAGIC Let's Go Expo 2025 Japan Silver Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan Bronze Best Virtual Event Experience Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand Gold SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Silver EY Transformation Realised 2022 Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia Bronze Innovative Use of Virtual Platform SHISEIDOVERSE: Innovating for 150 years and onwards Pontac Shiseido Hong Kong SAR Gold Meta"Worth" Yell Bangkok CP Bologna Spicy Thailand Silver GENESIS MOTOR CHINA – BRAND VISION ANNOUNCEMENT AUDITOIRE Asia GENESIS China Bronze

Best Incentive No Shortlist

Best Audio Visual No Shortlist

Agency/Supplier Category Best Brand Experience Agency Imagination China Winner

Best Brand Experience Agency Imagination China Winner

Best Event Organiser No Award

Best Event Products/Services No Shortlist No Award

People/Team Categories Agency Head of the Year No Award

Event Strategist of the Year Bonnie Wan Natixis Investment Managers Singapore