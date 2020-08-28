Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma

Imma, a non-human who has a large human following on social media (Instagram, TikTok), appears in a new campaign in mainland China for Unilever's Magnum. The brand is launching its first flavour made specifically for the China market, a matcha variety, And Imma, who "is" Japanese (well, she was created by a Tokyo company, anyway), is thus a good choice to represent the treat.

The fact she can't actually taste the product seems to be beside the point.

Why anyone would pay attention to what a made-up character thinks or says is quite beyond Ad Nut's capacity to grasp. But Ad Nut can't deny Imma is a distinctive figure who fits rather well into the hyper-colourful world Magnum is portraying.

The campaign includes the TVC above, still-image ads, social content, and promotional sites with Imma as the main brand ambassador.

CREDITS

Agency: Fred & Farid Shanghai

Client: Magnum Ice-Cream

Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid

Executive Creative Director: Feng Huang

Associate Creative Director: Jean-Baptiste Le Divelec

Copywriter: Sihan Jin

Art Director: Dagny Rozniak

Brand Strategists: Karen Ge, Si Liu

Agency Supervisor: Chelsea Lin, Sherry Zhang

Agency Producer: Tilda He

Client: Unilever / Magnum China

Vice President, Food & Refreshment North Asia: Benny Xu

Marketing Director: Terrence Wu

Senior Brand Manager: Aubrey Xu

Assistant Brand Manager: Min Lim

Assistant Brand Manager: Vicky Xu

Production: Nion Tokyo

CEO: Moriya Takayuki

Producers: Yumi An/ Yuna Hori/ Kosuke Onishi/ Lin Yin

Line Producer: Nobuki Ogawa

Print Producer: Shion Kimura

Director: Chris Rudz

Director of Photography: Andrzej Rudz

Photographer (Key Visual): Genki Ito

Photographer (Social Posters): Yusuke Kusaba

Art Director: Motty

Post-Production: Cutters studios

Editors: Luc-Yan Picker/ Ruri Abe

CGI artist: Ani-cafe

Magnum global footage:

Director: Martin Werner

D.O.P : Nicolaj Bruel

Production Company: Proppa

Executive Producer: Pablo Martínez

Art Director: Peter Grant/Pancho Chamorro

Wardrobe: Melanie Buchave/Lucia Lopez Spinola

Editor: Filip Malasek / Robota

Post House & Colorist: Bacon X