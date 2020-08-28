Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma

Imma, a non-human who has a large human following on social media (Instagram, TikTok), appears in a new campaign in mainland China for Unilever's Magnum. The brand is launching its first flavour made specifically for the China market, a matcha variety, And Imma, who "is" Japanese (well, she was created by a Tokyo company, anyway), is thus a good choice to represent the treat.
The fact she can't actually taste the product seems to be beside the point.
Why anyone would pay attention to what a made-up character thinks or says is quite beyond Ad Nut's capacity to grasp. But Ad Nut can't deny Imma is a distinctive figure who fits rather well into the hyper-colourful world Magnum is portraying.
The campaign includes the TVC above, still-image ads, social content, and promotional sites with Imma as the main brand ambassador.
CREDITS
Agency: Fred & Farid Shanghai
Client: Magnum Ice-Cream
Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid
Executive Creative Director: Feng Huang
Associate Creative Director: Jean-Baptiste Le Divelec
Copywriter: Sihan Jin
Art Director: Dagny Rozniak
Brand Strategists: Karen Ge, Si Liu
Agency Supervisor: Chelsea Lin, Sherry Zhang
Agency Producer: Tilda He
Client: Unilever / Magnum China
Vice President, Food & Refreshment North Asia: Benny Xu
Marketing Director: Terrence Wu
Senior Brand Manager: Aubrey Xu
Assistant Brand Manager: Min Lim
Assistant Brand Manager: Vicky Xu
Production: Nion Tokyo
CEO: Moriya Takayuki
Producers: Yumi An/ Yuna Hori/ Kosuke Onishi/ Lin Yin
Line Producer: Nobuki Ogawa
Print Producer: Shion Kimura
Director: Chris Rudz
Director of Photography: Andrzej Rudz
Photographer (Key Visual): Genki Ito
Photographer (Social Posters): Yusuke Kusaba
Art Director: Motty
Post-Production: Cutters studios
Editors: Luc-Yan Picker/ Ruri Abe
CGI artist: Ani-cafe
Magnum global footage:
Director: Martin Werner
D.O.P : Nicolaj Bruel
Production Company: Proppa
Executive Producer: Pablo Martínez
Art Director: Peter Grant/Pancho Chamorro
Wardrobe: Melanie Buchave/Lucia Lopez Spinola
Editor: Filip Malasek / Robota
Post House & Colorist: Bacon X
