Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma

The computer-generated influencer known as Imma features in a campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai, as Magnum launches its first flavour made just for China.

Imma, a non-human who has a large human following on social media (Instagram, TikTok), appears in a new campaign in mainland China for Unilever's Magnum. The brand is launching its first flavour made specifically for the China market, a matcha variety, And Imma, who "is" Japanese (well, she was created by a Tokyo company, anyway), is thus a good choice to represent the treat.

The fact she can't actually taste the product seems to be beside the point.

Why anyone would pay attention to what a made-up character thinks or says is quite beyond Ad Nut's capacity to grasp. But Ad Nut can't deny Imma is a distinctive figure who fits rather well into the hyper-colourful world Magnum is portraying.

The campaign includes the TVC above, still-image ads, social content, and promotional sites with Imma as the main brand ambassador. 

CREDITS

Agency: Fred & Farid Shanghai
Client: Magnum Ice-Cream
Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid
Executive Creative Director: Feng Huang
Associate Creative Director: Jean-Baptiste Le Divelec
Copywriter: Sihan Jin
Art Director: Dagny Rozniak
Brand Strategists: Karen Ge, Si Liu
Agency Supervisor: Chelsea Lin, Sherry Zhang
Agency Producer: Tilda He

Client: Unilever / Magnum China
Vice President, Food & Refreshment North Asia: Benny Xu
Marketing Director: Terrence Wu
Senior Brand Manager: Aubrey Xu
Assistant Brand Manager: Min Lim
Assistant Brand Manager: Vicky Xu
Production: Nion Tokyo
CEO: Moriya Takayuki
Producers: Yumi An/ Yuna Hori/ Kosuke Onishi/ Lin Yin
Line Producer: Nobuki Ogawa
Print Producer: Shion Kimura
Director: Chris Rudz
Director of Photography: Andrzej Rudz
Photographer (Key Visual): Genki Ito
Photographer (Social Posters): Yusuke Kusaba
Art Director: Motty
Post-Production: Cutters studios
Editors: Luc-Yan Picker/ Ruri Abe
CGI artist: Ani-cafe

Magnum global footage:
Director: Martin Werner
D.O.P : Nicolaj Bruel
Production Company: Proppa
Executive Producer: Pablo Martínez
Art Director: Peter Grant/Pancho Chamorro
Wardrobe: Melanie Buchave/Lucia Lopez Spinola
Editor: Filip Malasek / Robota
Post House & Colorist: Bacon X

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

