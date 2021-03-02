magnum
Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.
Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
The Unilever ice cream brand debuted two lovely little animated films at Sydney's Japanese Film Festival.
Unilever's Magnum pairs matcha with Imma
The computer-generated influencer known as Imma features in a campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai, as Magnum launches its first flavour made just for China.
Just what women need: a discounted purple ice cream
You know International Women's Day is fast approaching when campaigns that fail to do anything real for women, such as this by Magnum Singapore, start landing in our inboxes.
Blippar partners with Magnum for Singapore AR campaign
AR platform allows consumers to create custom ice creams they can then buy in store.
Magnum launches Doubles Collection with party at the mansion
To mark the launch of the Magnum Double, the ice-cream brand hosted what was billed as “the ultimate indulgent party”, the Magnum Mansion on 27 May. The event offered guests the chance to customise their own Magnum and featured a style lounge where Melissa Celestine Koh styled guests with accessories and apparel from her label, followed by professional portrait shots by Anue Studios.
