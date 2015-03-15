Chris Reed

Chris J Reed has 25 years of senior marketing experience on both the client and agency side in the UK and now in Asia-Pacific based in Singapore. He is the CEO and founder of Black Marketing.

Send feedback to Chris Reed.
Why does Singapore Airlines make such boring videos?
Opinions
Mar 15, 2015
Chris Reed

Why does Singapore Airlines make such boring videos?

I have to conclude that the brand produces the most boring and unappealing content possible.

Hilton tries to change business image with concert partnership
Opinions
Feb 17, 2015
Chris Reed

Hilton tries to change business image with concert ...

Hilton has created a partnership with leading concert promoter Live Nation to try and change their rather stuffy brand image to one that is cool, contemporary and in touch with Gen Y and Gen X, in fact anyone outside of the baby boomers generation. Good luck with that.

CNY of the sheep (or is it goat or um, ram?) inspires brands to follow each other
Opinions
Feb 10, 2015
Chris Reed

CNY of the sheep (or is it goat or um, ram?) ...

I love Chinese New Year (CNY). Every year is different, a different animal for marketers to wrestle with. This Lunar New Year is the Year of the Goat. Although some say it’s the Year of the Sheep as apparently they are the same in Chinese. Some even say the Ram, which ( guess is in between the two.

Why do QR codes work in China and not in Singapore?
Opinions
Feb 4, 2015
Chris Reed

Why do QR codes work in China and not in Singapore?

On a recent trip to China I was amazed by the amount of QR codes I saw. Why have they taken off in China and not in the West or even in Singapore? Simple answer, mobile.

A State of Trance: Customer-centric music power brand inspires
Opinions
Jan 27, 2015
Chris Reed

A State of Trance: Customer-centric music power ...

What started as a dance genre has become a multi level marketing operation unparalleled in global music for the strength of it’s brand, loyalty of its fans, variety of its interactive aspects and longevity of it’s brand strength.

LinkedIn and Taken 3 connect to market new film
Opinions
Jan 8, 2015
Chris Reed

LinkedIn and Taken 3 connect to market new film

20th Century Fox have created a very innovative Linkedin based promotion for the new Liam Neeson film Taken 3. In what I think is a first they have created a profile for the character Bryan Mills and a showcase page for the film itself and asked you to connect with Mills to enter a competition.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia