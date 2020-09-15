Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what should businesses be doing in response?

In the first iteration of our Leading Change video series, two high-profile leaders provide practical tips—from small actions to wide-ranging programmes—to help businesses respond to inequalities exposed by Covid-19.

Events of 2020 have brought on societal and economic unrest, presenting unique challenges for business owners as they look to navigate a global recession while maintaining a firm focus on diversity and inclusion.

Covid-19 has in many ways accentuated existing inequalities, leading governments to overhaul welfare structures and address the widening class divide, and movements such as Black Lives Matter to rear their head once more.

But as business survival instincts take over, is diversity and inclusion getting pushed down the corporate agenda, or is it more important than ever? 

In Asia-Pacific, how can business leaders respond to events of 2020 and implement wide-ranging diversity and inclusion programmes and practices, while remaining sensitive to local laws and religious beliefs?

Moreover, how can business leaders ensure that movements of 2020 are not a flash in a pan, but lead to affirmative action and have a lasting positive impact on workplace practices?

To kick off our Leading Change video series, we are joined by two business leaders who are no strangers to the Campaign stage.

Rose Huskey, CEO of Southeast Asia for Wavemaker and Jacqui Barrett, founder and CEO at Salt, are both passionate about diversity and inclusion and its progress in Asia, with each acting as the driving force of D&I in their respective businesses.

In an online panel with Campaign Asia-Pacific deputy editor Jessica Goodfellow, Huskey and Barrett discuss what businesses can do on a practical level to tackle all forms of discrimination, the role of governments in instituting mandatory diversity measures, the impact of Covid-19 on D&I, and what affirmative action they have taken this year that can be a source of inspiration for other business leaders.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

6 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

7 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

8 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms

9 Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion
Marketing
Apr 22, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion

Watch: Women leaders on stereotypes in ads
Advertising
Mar 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Watch: Women leaders on stereotypes in ads

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Media
Feb 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking ...

When embracing diversity and inclusion, what about age?
Advertising
Jan 11, 2019
Suresh Ramaswamy

When embracing diversity and inclusion, what about age?

Just Published

DAN launches Dentsu Create, its made in APAC programmatic offering
Advertising
25 minutes ago
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN launches Dentsu Create, its made in APAC ...

Solution aims to improve media quality and efficiency by consolidating supply, and working closely with tech platforms and data partners.

DoubleVerify shuts down million-dollar CTV and mobile fraud scheme
Data
54 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

DoubleVerify shuts down million-dollar CTV and ...

Fraud scheme, which was quashed in 50 days, was on track to steal an estimated US$1 million per month in connected-TV and mobile adspend.

Do brands in APAC have a problem with black people in ads?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Do brands in APAC have a problem with black people ...

John Boyega's deletion from a Jo Malone campaign in China is the second instance of a black talent being excised from a campaign in recent months. So we're asking you: Do we have an issue here?

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia ...

The agency will be responsible for a "massive" domestic and international campaign launching in 2021.