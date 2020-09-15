diversity and inclusion

Inside BBDO’s grassroots DE&I initiative
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Agency-wide initiatives are often top-down, but Omnicom’s BBDO New York is taking a cue from its employees when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what should businesses be doing in response?
Sep 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

In the first iteration of our Leading Change video series, two high-profile leaders provide practical tips—from small actions to wide-ranging programmes—to help businesses respond to inequalities exposed by Covid-19.

