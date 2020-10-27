diversityhub videos
Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'
This International Women's Day, we ask mid-level female creatives in the region what their biggest pain points are working in a male-dominated field.
It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design
From surgical instruments to crash test dummies and virtual assistants, gender biases and stereotypes have been built-into products causing real harm, says the co-founder of Elephant Design.
IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality
See how organisations and agencies from around APAC have chosen to mark International Womens Day 2021.
What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day
Campaign asked industry professionals to weigh-in on the best ways for brands to mark International Women's Day.
Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?
Three marketing agencies in the region make the case for period leave as equitable staff policy. But the effects of period leave, we learn, play a bigger role in destigmatising conversations around menstruation and women’s health.
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum
Three Campaign panels curated in partnership with Facebook, each one bringing together strong, successful, diverse agency women from across the globe talking about the topics that matter. This is the third in our Female First Forum series...
