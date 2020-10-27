diversityhub videos

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'

This International Women's Day, we ask mid-level female creatives in the region what their biggest pain points are working in a male-dominated field.

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design
13 hours ago
Ashwini Deshpande

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design

From surgical instruments to crash test dummies and virtual assistants, gender biases and stereotypes have been built-into products causing real harm, says the co-founder of Elephant Design.

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality

See how organisations and agencies from around APAC have chosen to mark International Womens Day 2021.

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

Campaign asked industry professionals to weigh-in on the best ways for brands to mark International Women's Day.

Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Period leave: A privilege or a basic right?

Three marketing agencies in the region make the case for period leave as equitable staff policy. But the effects of period leave, we learn, play a bigger role in destigmatising conversations around menstruation and women’s health.

