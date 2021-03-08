IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality

Here's a look at some of the campaigns from the region that are marking International Womens Day this year.

‘She’ll Be Right’

UN Women Australia

The Monkeys

This campaign ruminates on a common phrase Aussies use to dismiss problems they think might be fixed in time. Ad Nut likes how the refrain evolves from a light offhand comment into a source of real anger as actor Miah Madden talks to herself about it. And Ad Nut is pretty sure that portraying her barely contained rage and disgust required no acting skills. The film is directed by Madeline Kelly from Rabbit Content. It will air across broadcast television and will be supported by social, digital and OOH.



'Career Limiting Move'

Global Women New Zealand

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand

Humour can be just as biting as justified anger, which this initially funny film by director Anna Mantzaris of Passion Animation Studios, proves. The campaign launches today and will run across social, outdoor and digital.



'She's an Icon'

Aware

BBH

This campaign is turning Singapore women into literal icons in the hopes that more people will make them—or other women like them—into figurative icons. People are encouraged to share a series of stickers, available on Giphy, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp.

The initial stickers celebrate Farzana Abdul Razak, known for surviving a plane crash; filmmaker Jeanette Aw; Kanwaljit Soin, who was Singapore’s first female nominated Member of Parliament; jazz singer Alemay Fernandez; and the Singapore Women Everest Team. New stickers will be introduced throughout the month. To find the stickers on Instagram:

Go to Instagram Stories, and create a story

Tap on the GIF tab and search 'shes an icon sg'

Choose your sticker(s) and post!

Don't forget to use #ShesAnIcon and tag @bbhsingapore and @awaresingapore

'Women From Home'

Dentsu

This simple peek inside the lives of Dentsu women as they work from home turns out to be highly effecting and effective at highlighting everyday heroes. The film, conceived just three weeks ago, includes 22 women from nine markets, including Merlee Jayme, global co-president of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen. You can read about the women in the film, as well as Dentsu's initiatives to support them, at www.dentsuwomenapac.com.



'This is a statement'

Georgie Waters, Ogilvy Sydney

This Is A Statement, a clothing line from Georgie Waters, senior copywriter at Ogilvy Sydney, takes on workplace sexual harassment with phrases ‘think before you speak’ and ‘be decent’. Normally, profits from a third of products sold are donated to organisations dedicated ending sexual harassment, such as ANROWS and Our Watch, but on International Women’s Day, all profits will be donated. While the label was set up due to Waters' own trauma of dealing with sexual harassment early in her career, its Instagram handle has been illuminating grey areas of sexual harassment in posts titled '50 shades of harassment,' which aims to educate people on the unintended consequences of their actions.

Recreating Phyllis Robinson's speech

DDB

DDB has recreated a speech by Phyllis Robinson’s, the agency’s first female copywriter, using the voices of women from around the world. Dubbed the first lady of Madison Avenue’s creative revolution, Robinson was a foundation employee of Doyle Dane Bernbach back in 1949 and a pioneer known for her rebellious creative spirit.



By the way, a little birdie asked Ad Nut to mention that the cause of giving women proper recognition in the industry will be advanced again this year by Campaign Asia-Pacific's Leading Change program.