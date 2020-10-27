Partner Content
Staff Writer
2 days ago

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Three Campaign panels curated in partnership with Facebook, each one bringing together strong, successful, diverse agency women from across the globe talking about the topics that matter. This is the third in our Female First Forum series...

This discussion featured as part of Facebook's Global Agency Women's Leadership Day which took place on October 22nd, an annual event highlighting the movement for gender equality and inclusion.
PARTNER CONTENT

Campaign US has long been committed to championing female executives in advertising and marketing through our awards programs and our editorial coverage.

To continue that commitment, we've partnered with Facebook on the Female First Forum, a series of panels featuring inspiring and successful women agency leaders talking about the most pressing issues facing agencies today, from fostering empathy to creating space in your organization for employees from all backgrounds.

"Female agency executives are at the intersection of culture, creativity, business and family. They move at the rate of change and master what can seem like insurmountable challenges," said Sara Clark, global agency director, at Facebook. "Facebook's mission is to help people build community and bring the world closer together. Agency Women Leadership Day aims to foster connection between female agency leaders, our goal being to celebrate agency women and help them emerge more connected and empowered than ever. "

"Women are not just driving some of the most groundbreaking creative work in our industry, but are uniquely positioned to drive change through empathy and understanding," said Alison Weissbrot, US Editor of Campaign. "We're proud to create a space where female industry leaders can connect and talk about the issues that matter to them."

This panel features... Alison Weissbrot, editor, Campaign US, Suzanne Powers, global CSO, McCann Worldgroup, Sue Frogley, CEO, Publicis Media, Jacqui Lim, group CEO, Havas Singapore, Gabriela Trench, vp client services, Global Mind an iProspect company.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

7 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

10 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Related Articles

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what should businesses be doing in response?
Advertising
Sep 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what ...

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio's fierce call to drive diversity
Digital
Nov 7, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio's fierce call to drive ...

Just Published

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad industry?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad ...

Four agencies in Bangkok provide insight into how the past few months of protests have affected business and communications.

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries
Digital
2 hours ago
Staff

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries

The DMAs provide a chance for organisations in Greater China to have their work judged by respected digital professionals, putting their talent on an international stage.

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led by Tiger Global
Advertising
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led ...

Funds to be used to buy back shares from existing shareholders and invested in supporting business, with an IPO looming.

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries

This year sees the introduction of the Creative Strategy Spike, an Industry Craft Spike, and additional categories across the awards. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit now.