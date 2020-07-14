diversityhub highlight
COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down
Women have suffered more negative knock-on effects under COVID-19 than men, but the pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine workplace functions, promoting flexibility, inclusiveness and equality. Eight former Women to Watch winners give their views.
Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent
The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has roused many people in Asia to look at patterns of systemic racism in their own backyards. It’s time brands do the same.
Mandate for Change check-in: What agencies are doing on gender equality
It’s easy to sing your own praises when it comes to a topic as significant as gender equity, but actions speak louder than words. What have agency endeavours amounted to over the last few months?
Sexual harassment in adland: Cindy Gallop wants names
Outspoken industry consultant asks women, and men, to report incidents.
Gender equality more than a tickbox exercise: Panel discussion
Tackling gender diversity requires intent and long-term commitment, a panel of industry leaders said at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s recent Women Leading Change event in Singapore.
Agencies better for gender equality than brands: Exclusive research
Women are more equal in the agency environment than they are within brands or tech companies, according to Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar’s inaugural gender diversity study.
