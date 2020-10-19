Partner Content
Staff Writer
1 day ago

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Three Campaign panels curated in partnership with Facebook, each one bringing together strong, successful, diverse agency women from across the globe talking about the topics that matter. This is the second in our Female First Forum series...

We're publishing these ahead of Facebook's Global Agency Women's Leadership Day on October 22nd, an event highlighting the movement for gender equality and inclusion.
PARTNER CONTENT


Panel speakers are: Kate Magee, associate editor, Campaign Gail Heimann, CEO Weber Shandwick Kyoko Matsushita, global CEO, Essence Katherine Orozco, managing director, PHD LATAM

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what should businesses be doing in response?
Advertising
Sep 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

How have events of 2020 reshaped D&I, and what ...

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio's fierce call to drive diversity
Digital
Nov 7, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio's fierce call to drive ...

COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, ...

Just Published

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective benefits from brands: Havas
Marketing
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective...

During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
9 hours ago
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.