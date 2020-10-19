Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

|PARTNER CONTENT
Panel speakers are: Kate Magee, associate editor, Campaign Gail Heimann, CEO Weber Shandwick Kyoko Matsushita, global CEO, Essence Katherine Orozco, managing director, PHD LATAM
Three Campaign panels curated in partnership with Facebook, each one bringing together strong, successful, diverse agency women from across the globe talking about the topics that matter. This is the second in our Female First Forum series...
|PARTNER CONTENT
Panel speakers are: Kate Magee, associate editor, Campaign Gail Heimann, CEO Weber Shandwick Kyoko Matsushita, global CEO, Essence Katherine Orozco, managing director, PHD LATAM
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
It used to be a way to move unsold inventory but programmatic is now the industry's dominant transactional model. Can it continue to flourish in a privacy-first post-Covid world?
AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.
During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.
Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.