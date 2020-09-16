'The ad industry's dirty secret': why it's time to recast casting

There is a scene from I May Destroy You, the hit BBC series created by Michaela Coel, in which the character Terry, an aspiring actress, goes on an audition for a commercial (pictured above). She recites her lines: “See me, show me, exactly like everyone else. If we show a world where every woman is seen, then girls, you’ll show us all.”

The camera cuts and the casting agent, a white woman, asks Terry, who is black: “Is that your real hair?”

“Er, no,” she says. “It’s a wig.”

The agent tells Terry that because the shot is set in a hair salon, her hair might have to be washed and dried. She continues to press her: “Do you do that to your hair? Do you ever take it off? Can we see what your hair is like?”

Terry, growing visibly uncomfortable with each question, finally answers: “Maybe not now. But another day… so I can prepare it.”

The woman dismisses Terry, who leaves knowing that the audition hasn’t gone well. She is also unsettled for another reason: what she experienced was a microaggression – defined by Columbia University Professor Derald Wing Sue as “the slights, indignities, put-downs and insults that members of marginalised groups experience in their day-to-day interactions with individuals who are often unaware that they have engaged in an offensive or demeaning way.”

The scene with Terry illustrates how difficult it can be to call out microaggressions – because they are sometimes subtle or unintentional, they can also go ignored by their perpetrators, while still leaving damages. But now, the Black Lives Matter movement is prompting a deeper examination of all forms of racial discrimination, bringing issues that often went unsaid out into the open.

Which is why, in advertising, it is time to take another look at casting. Many people who have been in front of or behind the camera have witnessed or been the subject of a story like Terry’s. In a session at Lions Live, the online event hosted by Cannes Lions in June, Alex Bennett-Grant, founder and chief executive of Amsterdam-based agency We Are Pi, said racist casting calls are “the ad industry’s dirty secret”.

He tells Campaign: “Casting is the most tangible and stark example of anti-black behaviour in the advertising creative process. Everything that we do before that moment – winning business, client relations, writing strategies, coming up with ideas – filters into that one point of who’s making it, who’s in front of the camera and who’s behind it.”

Bennett-Grant says he has encountered instances of racism in casting – sometimes coded, sometimes more explicit – every year since founding We Are Pi in 2011. Then, earlier this year as the Black Lives Matter protests took off after the killing of George Floyd in the US, he realised: “I had to talk about this.”

His first step was to conduct a survey, which he started among his WhatsApp contacts and went on to receive more than 500 responses from people across agencies, production companies and brands. The results confirmed just how widespread his own experiences were: 91% of respondents considered racial profiling to be a problem in the advertising casting process, 70% had witnessed people being excluded from ad casting because they were black, and 52% surveyed said they were shut down or ignored when they tried to take action on what they believed was racist decision-making.

Creative Equals, an organisation that promotes diversity within the creative sector, also recently conducted a survey on whether people had ever been asked to remove a character from a script due to their ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, class or religion. Nine out of 10 respondents said yes, with one person commenting anonymously: “We had to add more white people to the mix of ads because my business director said it was ‘way too black’.”

“Every agency in London will have experienced situations like this at some point in recent months and years,” Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London and Havas Helia, says. “It has been the great unspoken taboo that still happens, but no-one’s quite clear on how to deal with it and therefore it goes undealt with.”

In many respects, the representation of black people in advertising has greatly progressed since the advent of the medium. In the early 20th century, images of black people in ads were primarily related to slavery and service, according to London’s Black Cultural Archives. Two such persistent examples are Mars-owned Uncle Ben’s, which said in June it would “evolve” its mascot of a black rice grower, and US breakfast foods brand Aunt Jemima, which finally promised this year to retire its long-criticised logo and name based on the racist stereotype of a “mammy” figure.

Early advertising also perpetuated derogatory ideas such as equating blackness with being “unclean”, as seen in a Pears Soap ad from 1903 that showed a white child cleaning a black child. At the height of the British Empire, another common stereotype depicted in ads was that of the “savage” African native. Over the years, more positive portrayals began to appear, such as a 1976 Boeing press ad for business travellers that featured a black model, or the early 2000s Halifax campaign starring the singing-and-dancing bank employee Howard Brown.

Imbalances behind the camera

More recently, diverse casts in ads have become quite common, from the young black star of the school nativity in Sainsbury’s 2018 Christmas ad to the black family who discover unexpected perks in Tesco Mobile’s July campaign. However, some of this progress is masking other biases and inequalities long ingrained in the advertising creative process, including the types of roles in which people are cast and imbalances behind the camera.

“There are definitely more [diverse] people in front of the camera, but that hasn't necessarily changed behind the camera. You can make it look as if you’re doing proper change but it’s not proper change unless it goes through the whole industry,” Bayo Furlong, co-director of The Eye Casting, says.

His twin brother and business partner, Jody Furlong, adds: “It’s only in this moment that people are stopping to think about the systemic change that needs to happen, not just the cosmetic. That will include not just making sure we have a nice range of people in front of the camera, but also having black photographers, directors and creatives, who can create things organically so it's not just the box-ticking exercise that it often can be.”

The Eye, which opened in 2006 with a specialty in street casting, has been part of a shift towards “more egalitarian” casting in advertising, Jody Furlong says. Since working on campaigns including Dove’s “Real beauty”, the brothers say “diversity” has become the number-one buzzword in commercial casting, with more high-street brands such as Topshop and Primark using a wider range of models.

Dove's Real beauty campaign used a wider range of models