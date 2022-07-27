Four senior citizens show you how a road trip is really done!

At a time when travel marketing is resurging with a vengeance and your social media feeds looks like everyone is on holiday, a new campaign from 303 MullenLowe Perth and full service media agency Mediahub for the Southern Edge, is breath of fresh air.

While this woodland creature's peace has been shattered by young tourists and their perfectly toned bodies hustling around tourist spots, one is glad to see a campaign steering away from the obvious and overdone, when it comes to tourism marketing.

Not only did the agencies discard ageist notions of holidaymakers, they also strayed off the beaten path. Rather than a van full of giggly 20-somethings, we have four 60 and 70-year olds (also all laughs) enjoying the best holiday of their lives. The campaign showcases the stunning landscapes on a roadtrip along The South West Edge in Western Australia, rather than the predictable Great Barrier Reef.

The campaign uses episodic storytelling to follow the adventures of the foursome, named the Queens, on their 12-day road trip. The Queens' adventures are also being tracked through a partnership with Melbourne’s Nova 100 and SmoothFM, including a 'Never Have I Ever’ competition, which includes social and digital integration and amplification.

The women involved in Queens On The Edge—Bernie, Roz, Sandy, and Lisa—were cast to be part of the campaign after chance meetings when the 303 MullenLowe’s creative team were enjoying a road trip themselves.

Aimed at attracting holiday seekers from the populous east coast of Australia, the campaign follows these women as they travel from Perth to Esperance, showcasing the characters they meet en route against a slice of Australia's rugged beauty.

A dedicated website has also been launched to follow the adventures undertaken by the Queens.

Video episodes of the Queens’ adventures can be seen here:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

This is the first campaign 303 MullenLowe and Mediahub have undertaken for The South West Edge since winning the account in a pitch process last year. The client is a new committee comprising Destination Perth (including Rottnest Island), Australia’s South West, and The Golden Outback—specifically formed to promote travel across The South West Edge to travellers.

