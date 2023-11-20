News Advertising Media PR
Dow Jones appoints Mother and Mediahub to global creative and media accounts

TBWA's EG+ have also been appointed to global production duties.

Dow Jones: owned by News Corporation (Photo: Getty Images/SOPA Images).
Dow Jones has reviewed its global creative and media accounts and appointed Mother and Mediahub respectively, ending its near-decade-long relationship with The & Partnership and MSix & Partners.

The agencies' remit covers Dow Jones marketing for consumer publications including The Wall Street JournalBarron's and MarketWatch, as well as for its business intelligence products including Factiva, Risk & Compliance and Opis.

In addition to Mother's and Mediahub's appointment, TBWA Worldwide's EG+ Worldwide has been appointed global production partner.

Dow Jones is owned by News Corporation, which also owns News UK, publisher of The Sun and The TimesThe Sunday Times and TalkTV. The & Partnership and MSix & Partners handle News UK's creative and media respectively. Those relationships are unaffected by the Dow Jones review.

Mother will lead creative, brand and design strategy for Dow Jones, a brief that includes overhauling Dow Jones' marketing, "with a focus on harnessing the power of digital media, brand storytelling and data-driven solutions to engage the company's 5.3 million subscribers and expand its global reach."

Mediahub will work closely with Dow Jones' newly formed internal media team across strategy, planning, campaign activation and measurement.

Sherry Weiss, chief marketing officer of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mother. In the fast-moving world of news and information, we're constantly seeking out opportunities to innovate and build on our creative approach.

"We believe that Mother will bring the appropriate expertise and sharp thinking to lead us into the next era of our brand narrative, supercharging audience engagement at such a pivotal time for our industry."

Oriel Davis-Lyons, chief creative officer of Mother in New York, added: "Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal have great ambitions for their iconic brands. To be given the privilege of helping them realise those ambitions in modern, impactful and relevant ways is one we're extremely excited for."

Regarding Mediahub's appointment as media agency of record and EG+'s as production partner, Weiss said Dow Jones is on a "mission to connect our customers to the very best of Dow Jones."

She continued: "Collaborating with EG+ Worldwide and Mediahub will not only bolster these efforts but also expand the global reach of our premium products as we build the definitive news and information platform for today's decision makers."

