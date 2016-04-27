mediahub

Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

The workplace messaging app, recently acquired by Salesforce, spent more than half of its fiscal Q3 revenue on sales and marketing.

MullenLowe Group merges Mediahub and Profero Performance
Apr 27, 2016
Gurjit Degun

GLOBAL - MullenLowe Mediahub has launched a performance media arm following a merger with MullenLowe Profero Performance.

Mediahub launches live content market for emerging markets
Nov 9, 2011
Paul Howell

BANGKOK - Mediahub Access, an online marketplace that aims to bring media owners from emerging markets together with content producers from around the world, will hold its first live marketplace in Thailand next year.

