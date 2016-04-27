Search
mediahub
1 day ago
Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub
The workplace messaging app, recently acquired by Salesforce, spent more than half of its fiscal Q3 revenue on sales and marketing.
Apr 27, 2016
MullenLowe Group merges Mediahub and Profero Performance
GLOBAL - MullenLowe Mediahub has launched a performance media arm following a merger with MullenLowe Profero Performance.
Nov 9, 2011
Mediahub launches live content market for emerging markets
BANGKOK - Mediahub Access, an online marketplace that aims to bring media owners from emerging markets together with content producers from around the world, will hold its first live marketplace in Thailand next year.
