Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Netflix set to appoint U.K. media agency

Incumbent Wavemaker was knocked out earlier in the process.

Netflix: its shows include The Crown (Image credit: GettyImages, Mike Kemp)

Netflix is set to appoint Mediahub as its UK media agency of record. The shop, which is owned by Interpublic Group, beat Dentsu, Goodstuff and VCCP Media in a pitch process run by AAR. Campaign und

