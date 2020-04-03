travel marketing

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
Apr 3, 2020
Matthew Keegan

We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.

Klook co-founder shares his brand-building recipe
Nov 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Eric Gnock Fah, Klook COO and co-founder, explains the roles that marketing, data and CX play in building a new-economy brand.

Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-savvy travellers
Nov 18, 2019
Matthew Keegan

As China’s outbound tourism continues to rise, travel marketers across Asia tell us how they are keeping pace and devising new strategies to attract China's digital-savvy and outwardly mobile younger generations.

Winning the new Chinese travellers
Jun 22, 2017
Wenqi Du

With numbers of Chinese travellers – and their spending power – continuing to rise, what do marketers need to know about winning them over?

Campaign Asia-Pacific Spotlight Travel Marketing
May 4, 2011

Travel marketers gathered in Singapore on 28 April at the Goodwood Park Hotel in Singapore for an intensive day of knowledge-sharing and networking as part of the Campaign Asia-Pacific Spotlight series.

