travel marketing
Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.
Klook co-founder shares his brand-building recipe
Eric Gnock Fah, Klook COO and co-founder, explains the roles that marketing, data and CX play in building a new-economy brand.
Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-savvy travellers
As China’s outbound tourism continues to rise, travel marketers across Asia tell us how they are keeping pace and devising new strategies to attract China's digital-savvy and outwardly mobile younger generations.
Winning the new Chinese travellers
With numbers of Chinese travellers – and their spending power – continuing to rise, what do marketers need to know about winning them over?
Campaign Asia-Pacific Spotlight Travel Marketing
Travel marketers gathered in Singapore on 28 April at the Goodwood Park Hotel in Singapore for an intensive day of knowledge-sharing and networking as part of the Campaign Asia-Pacific Spotlight series.
