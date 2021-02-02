Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

Coca-Cola has launched its Chinese New Year campaign, titled “CNY Confessions”, with a film by McCann Worldgroup Shanghai. The four-minute film finds a trio of young people admitting that they truly appreciate the traditions of the season—in a way that they perhaps didn't before 2020 cancelled the holiday for most people.
Coca-Cola is also asking consumers to share their own confessions with their loved ones via a social-media mechanism. In addition, A Fu and A Jiao, the adorable baby figures the brand has been using for the CNY holiday for several years, are appearing on packaging and across TV, OOH, point-of-sale and trade.
Ad Nut has never complained about CNY traditions. But Ad Nut should probably confess to a tendency to lay waste to the entire tray of sweets set on the table without ever refilling it. Sorry.
CREDITS
Client: Coca-Cola
Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Coca-Cola Asia Pacific Account Head: Cia Hatzi
Executive Creative Director: Manjit Norashikin
Creative: Daniel Wu, Ivan Liu, Veronica Jin
Account Management: Pek Lai, Zane Goh, Summer Kong
Creative Planning: Roshni Hegerman, Linxi Ye, Gregory Williams
Agency Producer: Berry Tan
Social Film Director: Adam Liu
Production Houses: Animal Factory Social Film
Clay Dolls: Digital Domain
