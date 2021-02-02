Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.

Coca-Cola has launched its Chinese New Year campaign, titled “CNY Confessions”, with a film by McCann Worldgroup Shanghai. The four-minute film finds a trio of young people admitting that they truly appreciate the traditions of the season—in a way that they perhaps didn't before 2020 cancelled the holiday for most people.

Coca-Cola is also asking consumers to share their own confessions with their loved ones via a social-media mechanism. In addition, A Fu and A Jiao, the adorable baby figures the brand has been using for the CNY holiday for several years, are appearing on packaging and across TV, OOH, point-of-sale and trade.


Ad Nut has never complained about CNY traditions. But Ad Nut should probably confess to a tendency to lay waste to the entire tray of sweets set on the table without ever refilling it. Sorry.

CREDITS

Client: Coca-Cola
Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Coca-Cola Asia Pacific Account Head: Cia Hatzi
Executive Creative Director: Manjit Norashikin
Creative: Daniel Wu, Ivan Liu, Veronica Jin
Account Management: Pek Lai, Zane Goh, Summer Kong
Creative Planning: Roshni Hegerman, Linxi Ye, Gregory Williams
Agency Producer: Berry Tan
Social Film Director: Adam Liu
Production Houses: Animal Factory Social Film
Clay Dolls: Digital Domain

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

