Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Manuel Arroyo, Coca Cola
Enduring a baptism by fire in the middle of a pandemic, the Asia-based global marketing chief has tried to build a more empathetic brand for the beverage giant.
Coke brings back CMO role as chief growth officer Francisco Crespo retires
Manolo Arroyo will become CMO next year, as well as president of soft-drinks giant's Asia-Pacific group.
Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?
Coca-Cola takes on PepsiCo with influencer marketing in Pakistan
Taking on the snack and beverage brands of its rival PepsiCo, Coca-Cola in Pakistan has partnered with United Snacks for an Instagram-led campaign featuring influential digital artists.
How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN
SINGAPORE - Coca-Cola has kicked off the ASEAN rollout of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, with the Southeast Asia launch of its global creative campaign, ‘Taste the feeling’.
Don't believe everything you hear: Coke's Pratik Thakar
Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of creative content for Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, shares his views on aligning with global issues, how technology has changed what marketers do and why negative statements are more trustworthy than positive ones.
