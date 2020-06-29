coca cola

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Manuel Arroyo, Coca Cola
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Manuel Arroyo, Coca Cola

Enduring a baptism by fire in the middle of a pandemic, the Asia-based global marketing chief has tried to build a more empathetic brand for the beverage giant.

Coke brings back CMO role as chief growth officer Francisco Crespo retires
Dec 17, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Coke brings back CMO role as chief growth officer Francisco Crespo retires

Manolo Arroyo will become CMO next year, as well as president of soft-drinks giant's Asia-Pacific group.

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
Aug 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands

How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?

Coca-Cola takes on PepsiCo with influencer marketing in Pakistan
Jan 4, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Coca-Cola takes on PepsiCo with influencer marketing in Pakistan

Taking on the snack and beverage brands of its rival PepsiCo, Coca-Cola in Pakistan has partnered with United Snacks for an Instagram-led campaign featuring influential digital artists.

How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN
Mar 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN

SINGAPORE - Coca-Cola has kicked off the ASEAN rollout of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, with the Southeast Asia launch of its global creative campaign, ‘Taste the feeling’.

Don't believe everything you hear: Coke's Pratik Thakar
Sep 25, 2015
David Blecken

Don't believe everything you hear: Coke's Pratik Thakar

Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of creative content for Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, shares his views on aligning with global issues, how technology has changed what marketers do and why negative statements are more trustworthy than positive ones.

