Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

In this cleverly written spot, the two A-listers are irritated ambassadors for Switzerland Tourism.

In a new film for Switzerland Tourism, long-standing ambassador Roger Federer was roped in to promote the country’s many lavish landscapes. And this time, he brought in Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway.

However, the two A-listers get an unpleasant surprise as they are shown the final film: The picturesque sceneries of Switzerland have upstaged them as the two stars are but mere specks in the film. "We look like ants," Hathaway proclaims. Federer and Hathaway become irritated as each crew member begins to justify the magic and purity of each frame. It's all very funny. Ad Nut thinks it’s nearly as good as this now-classic Switzerland Tourism ad featuring Robert De Niro.

The short film is part of a global campaign to promote the Grand Tour of Switzerland, which is a 1643km-round-trip through Switzerland.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

