Anne Hathaway is Shiseido’s new global brand ambassador

Anne Hathaway is the new face of Shiseido and she’s “thrilled” to be representing the Japanese luxury beauty brand globally.

In an interview with Vogue, the 40-year-old actress professed a huge amount of admiration and respect for the brand.

“I'm so honoured that they felt I was a fit. They're a brand that's been synonymous with the highest quality for so many generations; they have such integrity,” Hathway said in an interview to Vogue.

Shiseido has timed this announcement with the new campaign starring Hathaway for its Vital Perfection line, the brand’s leading age-defying skincare series. The black and white film has Hathaway strolling around an empty room while opening curtains and letting in sunlight. She twirls around the drapes, her hair parted down the side and worn in loose waves.

“Finding your light is not always easy. It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” says Hathaway in the campaign's voice-over. “Sometimes the light is hidden, waiting to be found … Like our potential. It exists within a brilliance that knows no limits.”

The film transitions to colour, Hathaway flashes her beaming smile and shines in her flawless skin. “Age defying skincare backed by research on human potential … Potential has no age,” she adds.

“While Ms. Hathaway has earned ever-increasing respect globally for her range as an actor and her many talents, it is her sophistication, resilience, and her respectful perspective of inner and outer beauty that make her the ideal Ambassador for Vital Perfection” says Shiho Nagasaka, vice president of global marketing and communication for Shiseido.