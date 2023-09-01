News The Work Advertising Marketing Branding
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Anne Hathaway is Shiseido’s new global brand ambassador

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actor will promote the Japanese beauty brand's “Potential has no age” mantra.

Anne Hathaway is the new face of Shiseido and she’s “thrilled” to be representing the Japanese luxury beauty brand globally.

In an interview with Vogue, the 40-year-old actress professed a huge amount of admiration and respect for the brand.

“I'm so honoured that they felt I was a fit. They're a brand that's been synonymous with the highest quality for so many generations; they have such integrity,” Hathway said in an interview to Vogue.

Shiseido has timed this announcement with the new campaign starring Hathaway for its Vital Perfection line, the brand’s leading age-defying skincare series. The black and white film has Hathaway strolling around an empty room while opening curtains and letting in sunlight. She twirls around the drapes, her hair parted down the side and worn in loose waves.

“Finding your light is not always easy. It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” says Hathaway in the campaign's voice-over.  “Sometimes the light is hidden, waiting to be found … Like our potential. It exists within a brilliance that knows no limits.”

The film transitions to colour, Hathaway flashes her beaming smile and shines in her flawless skin.  “Age defying skincare backed by research on human potential … Potential has no age,” she adds.

“While Ms. Hathaway has earned ever-increasing respect globally for her range as an actor and her many talents, it is her sophistication, resilience, and her respectful perspective of inner and outer beauty that make her the ideal Ambassador for Vital Perfection” says Shiho Nagasaka, vice president of global marketing and communication for Shiseido.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

4 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

5 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

6 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

7 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

8 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad
Apr 13, 2022
Ad Nut

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in ...

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong
Mar 29, 2022
Staff Reporters

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store ...

Innovation and speed keep Shiseido afloat
Jan 28, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Innovation and speed keep Shiseido afloat

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido

Just Published

Wages of advertising creatives in Singapore rise. Will the good times last?
19 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Wages of advertising creatives in Singapore rise. ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Amidst concerns about a potential rough spell for big ad powers, how might the fluctuating financial health of holding companies influence the stability of wage growth for advertising professionals?

In a first, China allows public to use generative AI chatbots
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

In a first, China allows public to use generative ...

One of the first countries to publish rules and regulate the generative AI industry in July, China has granted approvals to several tech firms, including Baidu's 'Ernie Bot' and SenseTime's 'SenseChat' for mass market use.

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes in new OOH campaign
1 day ago
Bailey Calfee

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes ...

The reaction to the campaign shows a chasm between industry and audience perceptions, and highlights the work around DE&I that still needs to be done in the advertising world.

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers
1 day ago
Jack O'Brien

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula ...

Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is unaware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed.