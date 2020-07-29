shiseido

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido

Innovative and experimental creative work has kept Shiseido's marketing a cut above most other beauty brands, returning in-house creative chief Yamamoto to our list.

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative

Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
Dec 11, 2019
Matthew Miller

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing

An installation at the brand's Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama allows two people to confront older (or younger) versions of each other in real time.

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home

Subtle changes in the top 10 reflect the power of premium and responsible positioning.

Pantene and Dove continue to benefit from addressing social issues
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Pantene and Dove continue to benefit from addressing social issues

The P&G and Unilever brands have shown consistency in promoting individualism and self-confidence.

