Finding purpose in 2020: Shiseido, HP, Jollibee and Jio Creative Labs
[The next generation is] questioning—actually, they’re refusing—to give their time and attention to brands without a purpose, says Naomi Yamamoto, COO at Shiseido.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido
Innovative and experimental creative work has kept Shiseido's marketing a cut above most other beauty brands, returning in-house creative chief Yamamoto to our list.
Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.
Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
An installation at the brand's Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama allows two people to confront older (or younger) versions of each other in real time.
Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Subtle changes in the top 10 reflect the power of premium and responsible positioning.
Pantene and Dove continue to benefit from addressing social issues
The P&G and Unilever brands have shown consistency in promoting individualism and self-confidence.
