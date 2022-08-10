Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

Five years ago, at the US Open press conference, tennis legend Roger Federer was challenged by a young fan called Zisou to keep playing until he would be old enough to play against him. Federer, being the nice guy that he’s known to be in the circuit, gave him his word. A pinky promise, to be precise.

Five years later, Zizou is about to get a surprise of a lifetime in Zurich. We won’t spoil it for you but Ad Nut suggests you watch the entire video. Suffice to say your heartstrings might feel a little tugged by the end of it.

The Barilla-Federer partnership might seem unlikely, but the brand has been rocking the formula of famous-person-surprises-a-young-fan. You might remember this video from 2020 where two Italian teenagers had the chance to play Federer from across their rooftop.

This campaign was crafted by Boomerang, part of Publicis Groupe.