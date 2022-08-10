The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 10, 2022

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.

Five years ago, at the US Open press conference, tennis legend Roger Federer was challenged by a young fan called Zisou to keep playing until he would be old enough to play against him. Federer, being the nice guy that he’s known to be in the circuit, gave him his word. A pinky promise, to be precise.

Five years later, Zizou is about to get a surprise of a lifetime in Zurich. We won’t spoil it for you but Ad Nut suggests you watch the entire video. Suffice to say your heartstrings might feel a little tugged by the end of it.

The Barilla-Federer partnership might seem unlikely, but the brand has been rocking the formula of famous-person-surprises-a-young-fan. You might remember this video from 2020 where two Italian teenagers had the chance to play Federer from across their rooftop.

This campaign was crafted by Boomerang, part of Publicis Groupe.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad
Advertising
Apr 13, 2022
Ad Nut

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in ...

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on agency culture
PR
May 30, 2022
Diana Bradley

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on ...

Oindrila Roy joins Publicis Worldwide as India MD
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Oindrila Roy joins Publicis Worldwide as India MD

Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith Australia
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith ...

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.