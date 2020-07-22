tourism
Six ways Tourism Australia is maintaining awareness among the homebound
With tourism at a standstill, Tourism Australia has devised some virtual ways to keep its country and brand fresh with consumers.
Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?
The Philippines Department of Tourism and longtime partner BBDO Guerrero launch a 16-film series about what a dream it would be to travel.
People first for Tourism New Zealand, as it looks to rebuild bonds with its audience
To appeal to lockdown-ed tourists, a new campaign strikes all the right, soft notes.
PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?
Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?
Tourism Australia pulls Kylie Minogue campaign
Raging bushfires prompt government agency to can sunny promotions.
