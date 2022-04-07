A family gets sentimental about its car in new Toyota spot

A new spot for the Toyota Avanza, called ‘A Theatre of Memories’, aims to depict the many uses of the SUV. The film brings the viewer through the many experiences of a multi-generational family and their individual connections to the family vehicle. Ad Nut enjoys the purity and simplicity of the film, particularly the scene where the daughter in the family is indulging in carpool karaoke with her friends.
The film is directed by Bangkok’s Sweetshop duo Christian & Patrick, in partnership with Ogilvy Singapore and Hogarth Worldwide. The filming took place over five days in Bangkok and Rayong.
CREDITS
Client: Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
General Manager: Jaja Ishibashi
Project Lead: Miranda Zhang
Manager : Kenix Loh
Senior Marketing Specialist: Eri Kojima
Agency: Ogilvy Singapore in partnership with Hogarth Worldwide
Executive Group Director: Chelsea Radford
Account Manager: Charmaine Lim
Creative Director: Paul Kemp
Creative Director: Elrid Carvalho
Associate Creative Director: Dana Lim
Executive Producer - Film: Abby Hunt
Head of Motion: Jacinta Loo
Art Director: Weilun Chong
Head of Moving Images: Jacinta Loo
Junior Art Director: Julia Batrisyia
Production Company: Sweetshop, Thailand
Directors: Christian McKenzie & Patrick Chen
DOP: Stuart Dryburgh
Managing Director: Laura Geagea
Executive Producer: Penny Woo
Producer: Augustine Fernandes
Line Producer: Sirichon Pongsaengson
Production Manager: Janjira Supawong
Art Director: Pallop Chomthaworn
Offline Editor: Pang Wei Fong
Offline Editor: Ben Hiew
Post Production: Heckler, Singapore & Sydney
Executive Producer: Vanessa Thomas
Head of Production: Amy Jarman
Producer: Xin Zheng
Colourist: Paul Harrison, Freefolk London
Audio Post-Production: KOM (Kay/Oskwarek Music)
Music Composer: Anné Kulonen
Sound Studio: Grand Central Recording Studios (GCRS), UK
Senior Sound Designer: Tom Pugh
Senior Audio Producer: Molly Butcher
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.