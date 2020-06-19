toyota
Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing
Japanese ad giant and automaker to launch three new entities that will provide marketing solutions for brands focused on the new world of mobility.
Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.
Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese
From cosmetic shops to discount chains and all kinds of food in between, Thai people are big fans of Japanese exports.
Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.
Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.
Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.
