Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

Japanese ad giant and automaker to launch three new entities that will provide marketing solutions for brands focused on the new world of mobility.

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Jun 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns

Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.

Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese
Aug 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese

From cosmetic shops to discount chains and all kinds of food in between, Thai people are big fans of Japanese exports.

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic

The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing

Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals

Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.

