VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range

DDB Sydney enlisted Yippee Ki Yay to build a detailed miniature dealership in order to draw attention to an AR tool for exploring Volkswagen's T-Roc and T-Cross models.

Ad Nut has a fondness for cool, crafty projects, so kudos to Volkswagen and DDB Sydney for commissioning a miniature dealership to promote the brand's new range of small SUVs.

Though a little too small for even this compact creature to walk into, the model nonetheless convincingly reproduces a showroom in pleasing detail (and without the pushy sales dudes). 

The 'World's smaller dealership' has QR codes to lead people to an AR tool that lets potential buyers see how one of the new SUVs would look like if situated in their driveway (or on their kitchen countertop, or in their bathtub, or on top of their partner's head).

Here's a making-of video:

Bonus: Yippee Ki Yay has built a whole bunch of incredible stuff, including a memorable (and frankly somewhat insane) project for Airbnb: see "Airbnb builds massive 3D zoetrope to show 'A different Paris'".

CREDITS

Creative agency: DDB Sydney
Digital agency: Tribal Sydney
PR Agency: Mango Sydney
Production Companies:
AR Build: Virtual Immersive
Model Build: Yippee Ki Yay

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

