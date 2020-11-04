VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range

Ad Nut has a fondness for cool, crafty projects, so kudos to Volkswagen and DDB Sydney for commissioning a miniature dealership to promote the brand's new range of small SUVs.

Though a little too small for even this compact creature to walk into, the model nonetheless convincingly reproduces a showroom in pleasing detail (and without the pushy sales dudes).

The 'World's smaller dealership' has QR codes to lead people to an AR tool that lets potential buyers see how one of the new SUVs would look like if situated in their driveway (or on their kitchen countertop, or in their bathtub, or on top of their partner's head).

Here's a making-of video:



Bonus: Yippee Ki Yay has built a whole bunch of incredible stuff, including a memorable (and frankly somewhat insane) project for Airbnb: see "Airbnb builds massive 3D zoetrope to show 'A different Paris'".

CREDITS

Creative agency: DDB Sydney

Digital agency: Tribal Sydney

PR Agency: Mango Sydney

Production Companies:

AR Build: Virtual Immersive

Model Build: Yippee Ki Yay