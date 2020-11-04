volkswagen

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Three-year deal consolidates both Volkswagen and Skoda brands from the joint venture under PHD, adding to its VW global business.

VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range
Nov 4, 2020
Ad Nut

DDB Sydney enlisted Yippee Ki Yay to build a detailed miniature dealership in order to draw attention to an AR tool for exploring Volkswagen's T-Roc and T-Cross models.

EMA winners: Best Launch
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Participants were treated to a show that produced a make-belief exploration that took them to 'space'.

Brands urge India's women to live for themselves
Mar 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

A collection of work from India tied to International Women's Day.

Cheil Greater China gears up for Volkswagen
Nov 28, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Beijing-led team was named one of VW's three global ‘powerhouse’ agency holding companies.

Volkswagen consolidates global creative
Nov 27, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Cheil wins China business while Omnicom brief is believed to include India & Australia alongside Europe and South America, while WPP takes North America.

