PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
Three-year deal consolidates both Volkswagen and Skoda brands from the joint venture under PHD, adding to its VW global business.
VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range
DDB Sydney enlisted Yippee Ki Yay to build a detailed miniature dealership in order to draw attention to an AR tool for exploring Volkswagen's T-Roc and T-Cross models.
EMA winners: Best Launch
Participants were treated to a show that produced a make-belief exploration that took them to 'space'.
Brands urge India's women to live for themselves
A collection of work from India tied to International Women's Day.
Cheil Greater China gears up for Volkswagen
Beijing-led team was named one of VW's three global ‘powerhouse’ agency holding companies.
Volkswagen consolidates global creative
Cheil wins China business while Omnicom brief is believed to include India & Australia alongside Europe and South America, while WPP takes North America.
