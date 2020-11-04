vw
PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
Three-year deal consolidates both Volkswagen and Skoda brands from the joint venture under PHD, adding to its VW global business.
VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range
DDB Sydney enlisted Yippee Ki Yay to build a detailed miniature dealership in order to draw attention to an AR tool for exploring Volkswagen's T-Roc and T-Cross models.
Ridley Scott's RSA 'excited' about possible WPP-VW ad collab
Is the filmmaker Volkswagen's secret weapon to future campaign triumph?
Cheil Greater China gears up for Volkswagen
Beijing-led team was named one of VW's three global ‘powerhouse’ agency holding companies.
Volkswagen consolidates global creative
Cheil wins China business while Omnicom brief is believed to include India & Australia alongside Europe and South America, while WPP takes North America.
Omnicom Media Group and PHD launch VW-dedicated global data unit
The teams will be based in four regional hubs: in London, New York, Singapore and Miami.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins