Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Terror at the wheel: Volkswagen stokes driving fears in Australia campaign

DDB Sydney mimics horror-movie posters to spotlight the VW Tiguan's anxiety-reducing features.

Terror at the wheel: Volkswagen stokes driving fears in Australia campaign

Volkswagen and DDB Sydney turned to an actual movie poster artist to make a series beautifully unnerving posters about the fears people have to face when driving. 

The four posters by Canadian artist Matt Ryan Tobin, who has worked with Disney, Marvel, 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox), and Warner Brothers, focus on anxieties such as merging into traffic, being watched while trying to parallel park, navigating a roundabout and being frightened by unpredictable pedestrians.

You have to read the area where the credits would be in a real movie poster to learn about the VW Tiguan and its intelligent features, which of course help to alleviate each fear (click the image below to enlarge it).

Click to enlarge


Although the posters are the stars of the campaign, there's also a tonally appropriate TVC, directed by Revolver’s Bruce Hunt. The integrated campaign is part of the ‘Life feels better in a Volkswagen’ platform, and is running across TV, online, OOH, radio and social, with interactive AR to launch later in the year. 

CREDITS

Client: Volkswagen Australia
Marketing Communications Manager: Rowena Kanna
Brand Communications Specialist: Julie Scarff

Agency: DDB Sydney
Chief Creative Officer: Ben Welsh
Executive Creative Director - Matt Chandler
Creative Director: Tommy Cehak
Creative Director: Tim Woolford
Copywriter: Tom Lawrence
Art Director: Sam Raftl
Chief Strategy Officer: Fran Clayton
Planning Director: James Davis
Managing Partner: Mandy Whatson
Senior Business Director: Nicole Drabsch
Business Manager: Izzy Crohan
Head of Integrated Content: Renata Barbosa
Senior TV Producer: Natalie Greaves
Senior Print Producer: John Wood
Senior Designer: Paul Jansen
Senior Finished Artist: Jose Rodrigues

Production Company: Revolver

Post Production: Blackbird

Music: Turning Studios

Sound: Rumble

Poster illustrator: Matt Ryan Tobin

Media: PHD

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

10 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Related Articles

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
Media
Dec 10, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account

DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes
The Work
Sep 3, 2018
Ad Nut

DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes

Tribal Worldwide wins AOR appointment for Volkswagen in Singapore
Advertising
Feb 9, 2017
Matthew Miller

Tribal Worldwide wins AOR appointment for Volkswagen...

Volkswagen consolidates global creative
News
Nov 27, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Volkswagen consolidates global creative

Just Published

Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia
News
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Digital banking and finance platforms witness ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The number of daily active users across all digital banking, fintech, P2P lending, insurance and crypto platforms jumped by a sizeable 54.9% during the first four months of 2021, according to MoEngage.

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC
Marketing
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC

The brand is pushing to break taboos and introduce more sustainable products across the region to keep pace with heightened awareness among its Gen Z consumers.

Scent expert fails to sniff out contrived branding in Lux campaign
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Scent expert fails to sniff out contrived branding ...

In new work for Unilever by Wunderman Thompson Singapore, the smell of patchouli and cringe wafts in the air.

Merlee Jayme shifts to APAC creative role at Dentsu International
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Merlee Jayme shifts to APAC creative role at Dentsu ...

No longer global co-president of Dentsumcgarrybowen, Jayme becomes Dentsu International's APAC chief creative officer with immediate effect.