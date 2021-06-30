Terror at the wheel: Volkswagen stokes driving fears in Australia campaign

Volkswagen and DDB Sydney turned to an actual movie poster artist to make a series beautifully unnerving posters about the fears people have to face when driving.
The four posters by Canadian artist Matt Ryan Tobin, who has worked with Disney, Marvel, 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox), and Warner Brothers, focus on anxieties such as merging into traffic, being watched while trying to parallel park, navigating a roundabout and being frightened by unpredictable pedestrians.
You have to read the area where the credits would be in a real movie poster to learn about the VW Tiguan and its intelligent features, which of course help to alleviate each fear (click the image below to enlarge it).
Although the posters are the stars of the campaign, there's also a tonally appropriate TVC, directed by Revolver’s Bruce Hunt. The integrated campaign is part of the ‘Life feels better in a Volkswagen’ platform, and is running across TV, online, OOH, radio and social, with interactive AR to launch later in the year.
