Terror at the wheel: Volkswagen stokes driving fears in Australia campaign

Volkswagen and DDB Sydney turned to an actual movie poster artist to make a series beautifully unnerving posters about the fears people have to face when driving.

The four posters by Canadian artist Matt Ryan Tobin, who has worked with Disney, Marvel, 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox), and Warner Brothers, focus on anxieties such as merging into traffic, being watched while trying to parallel park, navigating a roundabout and being frightened by unpredictable pedestrians.

You have to read the area where the credits would be in a real movie poster to learn about the VW Tiguan and its intelligent features, which of course help to alleviate each fear (click the image below to enlarge it).



Although the posters are the stars of the campaign, there's also a tonally appropriate TVC, directed by Revolver’s Bruce Hunt. The integrated campaign is part of the ‘Life feels better in a Volkswagen’ platform, and is running across TV, online, OOH, radio and social, with interactive AR to launch later in the year.

CREDITS

Client: Volkswagen Australia

Marketing Communications Manager: Rowena Kanna

Brand Communications Specialist: Julie Scarff



Agency: DDB Sydney

Chief Creative Officer: Ben Welsh

Executive Creative Director - Matt Chandler

Creative Director: Tommy Cehak

Creative Director: Tim Woolford

Copywriter: Tom Lawrence

Art Director: Sam Raftl

Chief Strategy Officer: Fran Clayton

Planning Director: James Davis

Managing Partner: Mandy Whatson

Senior Business Director: Nicole Drabsch

Business Manager: Izzy Crohan

Head of Integrated Content: Renata Barbosa

Senior TV Producer: Natalie Greaves

Senior Print Producer: John Wood

Senior Designer: Paul Jansen

Senior Finished Artist: Jose Rodrigues



Production Company: Revolver

Post Production: Blackbird

Music: Turning Studios

Sound: Rumble

Poster illustrator: Matt Ryan Tobin



Media: PHD