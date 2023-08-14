News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 14, 2023

See the latest moves in the world of marcomms, including news from AnyMind Group, Meltwater, Dentsu, Havas, Manulife, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, We Are Social, Zitcha, and more to come.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover August 14 through August 18, 2023. 
Mat Baxter has returned to Australia, and he continues to be the global CEO of Huge, IPG’s creative tech shop, moving away from the agency’s base in New York. Baxter was chairman and global CEO of Initiative before joining Huge in 2021. He also served as global chief strategy and creative officer at IPG Mediabrands. Before moving to the US, Baxter was UM Worldwide CEO in Australia. 

AnyMind Group has announced that Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, has been appointed to the Asia Pacific board of MMA Global. The Asia Pacific board of MMA Global also comprises of executives from Google, Meta, Grab, TikTok, Publicis, Procter & Gamble, Inmobi, Income Insurance, Dept, UN:ventures, Advent International, Anzu.io and H+. 

Meltwater has announced two new senior hires to spearhead its customer journey and business functions.

  • Huixian Yang has been appointed as customer experience director (APAC). With over a decade of experience in customer success at leading technology brands like Google, SAP, Microsoft and Fuji-Xerox, Yang will bring her data-driven approach to deliver customer excellence and shape Meltwater’s global customer success framework.
  • Jeff Piniros has been named as sales development director (APAC). Joining from Salesforce, he will be responsible for pipeline generation to drive revenue and growth goals while nurturing and growing the next generation of sales talent.

Priceline Pharmacy has appointed Initiative as its new media agency, effective immediately. Initiative’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for offline and online, including display, performance and addressable. The account had been held for nine years by PHD Melbourne, as PHD first won the account in 2014.

Dentsu Philippines has been appointed integrated media agency of record for Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), the parent company of Jollibee, effective immediately.

Bobby Pawar, chairperson and chief creative officer, Havas India, has decided to leave the agency and move away from advertising, after joining them five years ago. He will remain with them until September 2023, continuing to consult with Havas as necessary. Pawar has previously worked with JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy and BBDO across India and the USA. Campaign India has the full story.

Melissa Henson has announced her departure from Manulife in a LinkedIn post, after eight years with the insurance company. She expressed her gratitude to the team and wrote, “So extremely grateful to everyone that’s been part of my Manulife journey, most especially my team of superstars, who have outdone themselves many times over." Henson was senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Manulife, Philippines, joining them in 2015. Henson was also a member of Campaign’s Power List in 2022. Before Manulife, she worked for Philippine Bank of Communications, and Citibank in the US and the Philippines. 

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire (BMEOF), a creative studio, has appointed Cass Jam as creative director. Before joining BMEOF, Jam spent four years at CHE Proximity in Australia, where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett in London.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) has appointed Today the Brave as its creative agency. Appointed to accelerate the brand’s strategy and creativity, Today the Brave will be supporting CCL to help drive Australians to reappraise, experience, and embrace the value of a cruise. Carnival Cruise Line is the considered amongst the world's top cruise lines, and was the first to sail over 100 million guests. Since Today the Brave’s launch in mid-2022, the agency has worked with clients including True North, Coposit, Zambrero, the University of Sydney, AMP North, News Corp, HOYTS and Mercury Capital.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia has appointed We Are Social Singapore as its new creative agency for Southeast Asia. The company’s focus over the last decade has predominantly been centred around localising games for the different regions. As their creative and strategic agency, We Are Social Singapore will spearhead the development of Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia's initiatives, focusing on localised content for Southeast Asian countries to enhance the brand’s consumer journey and engagement across its various touchpoints.

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform with the Warehouse Group, as the first retailer in the region to implement it. This new move enables brand advertisers to reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world by leveraging retailers’ first-party data to effectively reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. 

Fox & Co, an animation studio, has officially launched in Australia. With the establishment of the Australian branch, Fox & Co is enhancing connections and catalysing creative synergy within the region. Renowned for its expertise in 2D animation, 3D animation, virtual production, and VFX, Fox & Co is poised to be the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies looking for top-tier animation and visual solutions. The studio was founded by Phyo Thu in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2015.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

