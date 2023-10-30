Moves and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover October 30 through November 3, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

CJ Foods has appointed Stephan Czypionka as the new global chief marketing officer (CMO). Before joining CJ, Czypionka was the former global vice president of marketing performance at The Coca-Cola Company, where he spent 18 years total. With his career spanning over two decades, Czypionka’s extensive marketing career began in 2000 from Orange Austria, before he joined The Coca-Cola Company in 2005, where he held various marketing leadership roles across diverse markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Having started out as the first sugar manufacturer in Korea in 1953, CJ Foods now provides a spread of convience-based traditional Korean foods for consumption on-the-go.

FCB Aotearoa has announced a new addition to its strategy team, with Lloyd Thomason rejoining the agency as a senior strategist. Thomason returns to the advertising industry after two years as a researcher and strategist with leading market research company TRA. He worked at FCB New Zealand earlier in his career as a strategist. He’s also had stints at Barnes Catmur and TBWA.

GroupM has won PayPal's global media account after a year-long pitch. Before this move, several agencies worked on the account. Havas handled most of the European business and Media.Monks, Dentsu’s iProspect and Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry shared the rest of the business. Mindshare will take over the ANZ media account from iProspect.

Quantum Consumer Solutions, a global insights and strategy consultancy, has appointed Rishit Mehta as group chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2023. He brings over 20 years of financial experience from global marketing, digital and tech companies. Mehta joins from Dentsu, where he was chief commercial officer, India. Before joining Dentsu, he spent over 12 years as CFO and finance director at Digitas and BBH. Based in India, he will manage a global team and report to group managing director, Rinita Singh.

Wondrlab, Indian platform-first global digital network, has appointed Dimple Dugar as dynamic content head for the network. With over 16 years of experience, Dugar is a seasoned filmmaker and producer. Prior to joining WL, she has worn multiple hats from being an entrepreneur to corporate stints, including creative director, head of content & oroduction, brand solutions, (Sn. consultant) First post Studio, Network 18.

BBH India has appointed Anupam Chauhan as the senior vice president—account management. Based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, Chauhan's mandate will be to lead and drive the account management function. He will report directly to Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and managing director at BBH India. Bringing with him over 18+ years of experience in leading advertising agency teams across India, Southeast Asia, the UK, and Canada, Chauhan has worked with globally renowned brands, including Nestle, Reckitt, Suntory, Pernod Ricard, Hewitt Packard, SC Johnson, Zomato, Aviva, and American Express.

Archetype has announced key changes to its leadership team in Australia:

Jillian Nalty joins as principal consultant, bringing with her a wealth of experience in brand marketing, having held key positions in various leading agencies, including 180LA, Droga5 and M&CSaatchi.

joins as principal consultant, bringing with her a wealth of experience in brand marketing, having held key positions in various leading agencies, including 180LA, Droga5 and M&CSaatchi. Christos Tzortzis has been promoted to the role of senior account director from account director. Over more than four years with the agency, he has been involved in shaping communication strategies for Oracle, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks.

The Civic Partnership (Civic) has acquired CPR Communications & Public Relations (CPR) from the listed Enero Group Limited. Two former long-term employees Brendan Rowswell and Rora Furman return to lead the firm. Clients will benefit from the expertise of CPR’s incoming bi-partisan strategic counsel team, including former Labor federal minister, The Hon Alan Griffin, former Labor Victorian minister, The Hon Luke Donnellan and CPR’s former long-term strategic counsel, and former Liberal MP, The Hon Bill Forwood.

Chep Network has made a series of redundancies following the Telstra account loss. Earlier in October, Telstra made changes to its agency partners, stopped working with The Monkeys, Chep and DDB and began a new collaboration with OMD, TBWA and independent creative studio Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. According to Australian media, the telecommunications giant spent $248 million in advertising in FY22, and Telstra was Chep’s No.2 biggest client. Chep Network is reported to confirm the redundancies but without giving further comment. Telstra is the third recent big client loss for the agency, following Ikea and eBay earlier this year.

Nucleus PR has bagged the PR mandate for Litmus, a design and technology company that aims to serve consumers by creating premium yet affordable lifestyle products. Nucleus PR will focus on strengthening the reputation of the brand which offers a diverse range of technology-assisted grooming products catering to both men and women.

GrowthOps Asia has been appointed as the technology, performance, and social media partner of TM to oversee their digital channels. This includes management of digital media, social media, web presence, and analytics across various business units, with a specific emphasis on Unifi brand. As part of this partnership, GrowthOps will promote the brands and products across all digital channels, which involves strategic consultation, customer experience research and design, effective media procurement, impactful social media campaigns, and the seamless delivery of marketing technology solutions. The contract will last for the next three years until April 2026.

DDB Group Hong Kong has appointed Izmael Crespo as creative director. This is the second major hire in the creative department for DDB Group Hong Kong this year, having appointed Alejandro Canciobello in the role of regional executive creative director in April. As Creative Director, Crespol will report to Canciobello and work on multi-market projects across DDB’s varied client base. Crespo moved to Hong Kong from Colombia this month, and comes into the agency with an extensive list of major accolades to his name. He was part of the team responsible for the Corona Lime campaign that recently resulted in China’s first-ever Titanium Lion win.

Supermassive has been appointed as the creative partner for an upcoming global project led by Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) following a competitive pitch. The agency will develop ideas for global rollout in key markets, with a focus on sustainable tourism.

Havas Media Network Singapore has officially launched Havas Play. Kenny Yap will lead Havas Play in Singapore and expand his current responsibilities as MD of Socialyse & Red Havas to encompass Havas Play. Having launched across Havas’ major markets, including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Spain, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Germany, LATAM and NEC earlier this year, Havas Play focused on capturing consumer attention and driving business impact through meaningful experiences at the crossroads of entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom.