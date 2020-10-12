Move and win roundup: Week of October 12, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Design Bridge promoted Singapore-based Tim Perkins from deputy group chairman to group chairman. He will pass his previous responsibilities as group business development director to Kasia Bannon, who the agency is promoting from senior vice president and managing partner of Design Bridge New York to group executive vice president. Perkins joined Design Bridge London in 1994, and worked with clients in Asia before establishing the agency’s third Studio in Singapore. Bannon will continue to lead the New York Studio, but will also take responsibility for global new business strategy. She has been with the company since 2009.

Animation production company Final Frontier officially opened an office in Singapore, led by newly hired executive producer Ryan Shanholtzer. The company reports that it has already executed jobs for agencies including R/GA, The Secret Little Agency, VML and Facebook Creative Shop for clients including DBS, DASH, Sephora and CIMB Bank. Shanholtzer's career includes stints at Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5, Publicis in Seattle and most recently 72andSunny in Singapore, where he produced work for clients such as Nike, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, Dodge and Toyota. Final Frontier is headquartered in Shanghai, has a back office and studio in Buenos Aires and has operations in Madrid through sister-company Le Cube. It also operates in the US and LATAM in alliance with film production company Landia.

Club Med appointed Vincent Ong as senior vice-president for commercial in Southeast Asia and for marketing in Asia Pacific, effective October 1. He joined in 2016 as vice president of marketing for East South Asia Pacific and extended his scope in 2019 to cover marketing for all of Asia Pacific. Prior to Club Med, he spent 14 years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts in APAC brand management, marketing and operational quality roles, which followed a tenure with Accenture. Ong is based in Singapore.

WPP AUNZ announced the retirement of John Steedman, its executive director and chief operating officer. (Full story)

Brand-experience agency Uniplan appointed Claire Chong as managing director in Shanghai. She was previously GM at Pico Shanghai, and has also held roles at TBA Creative Network, George P Johnson, TBWA and TBWA Hakuhodo. Chong will report to Greater China CEO Geraldine Chew and work closely with China COO Tracy Zhou and office heads across the region.

Essence, part of GroupM, won integrated media agency of record duties for jewellery brand Melorra in India. The account will be led out of Bengaluru, and the scope of work includes media planning, media activation and content innovation.

Lauren Myers-Cavanagh, former director of special projects at Edelman, has joined Twitter as its new head of policy communications for APAC, based in Singapore. (Full story)