Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Manulife has appointed Julie Nestor as its new chief marketing and experience design officer in Asia, effective today. Nestor has over 20 years of marketing experience across financial services, technology and hospitality industries and joins Manulife from Hilton International, where she was VP of marketing and GM of ecommerce for APAC.

She replaces Francesco Lagutaine, who spent four years as the insurer's CMO and was a member of Campaign Asia Pacific's inaugural Power List.

Nestor, meanwhile, joins Manulife’s Asia executive committee and reports to Anil Wadhwani, president and CEO of Asia, and Karen Leggett, global chief marketing officer.

She will also be a member of the company’s global leadership team. Nestor will oversee customer insights, product design, data analytics, digital strategy, ManulifeMOVE and communications.

"Julie has a long track record of building an inclusive, highly engaged team with a winning mindset," Wadhwani said in a release. "The depth and wealth of her marketing experience will further accelerate Manulife’s transformation...to becoming the most digital, customer-centric global company in our industry.”