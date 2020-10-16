Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

She joins the insurer from Hilton International, where she was VP of marketing and GM of ecommerce for APAC.

Julie Nestor
Julie Nestor

Manulife has appointed Julie Nestor as its new chief marketing and experience design officer in Asia, effective today. Nestor has over 20 years of marketing experience across financial services, technology and hospitality industries and joins Manulife from Hilton International, where she was VP of marketing and GM of ecommerce for APAC. 

She replaces Francesco Lagutaine, who spent four years as the insurer's CMO and was a member of Campaign Asia Pacific's inaugural Power List

Nestor, meanwhile, joins Manulife’s Asia executive committee and reports to Anil Wadhwani, president and CEO of Asia, and Karen Leggett, global chief marketing officer.

She will also be a member of the company’s global leadership team. Nestor will oversee customer insights, product design, data analytics, digital strategy, ManulifeMOVE and communications.

"Julie has a long track record of building an inclusive, highly engaged team with a winning mindset," Wadhwani said in a release. "The depth and wealth of her marketing experience will further accelerate Manulife’s transformation...to becoming the most digital, customer-centric global company in our industry.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

1 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

2 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

3 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to ...

How Manulife's emotional film drove a 573% increase in premium revenue
Advertising
Sep 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Manulife's emotional film drove a 573% increase ...

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
Advertising
Jul 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says

Facebook names Alex Schultz new global CMO
Marketing
Sep 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Facebook names Alex Schultz new global CMO

Just Published

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
Media
22 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video ...

Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy theorist's political party
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook cracks down on New Zealand conspiracy ...

Conspiracy theorist-led political party, which has been targeting Donald Trump supporters, had grown a significant following through Facebook.

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency

When briefing an agency, the more information you provide, the better the outcome. But what exactly should you present? Longtime HK adman Chris Kyme explains the (lost?) art of giving a good brief. And there will be a quiz.