manulife

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing

Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
Jul 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says

A new campaign by TBWA Singapore addresses a ‘silent killer’ among women.

Manulife deploys TV favourites in Hong Kong
Oct 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Manulife deploys TV favourites in Hong Kong

THE WORK: 'The Hans' for Manulife Hong Kong by Mcgarrybowen.

Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes
Apr 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes

New campaign sees insurer seek to engage younger audience on the process of ‘adulting’.

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green
Nov 22, 2018
Olivia Parker

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green

The insurance firm's CMO, Francesco Lagutaine, takes Campaign Asia-Pacific behind the scenes of the company's new look—which originated in Asia—and explains why his design team is currently engrossed in a T-shirt competition.

Manulife enlists singer Jason Chan, 'spider woman' Lisa Cheng for Hong Kong campaign
Aug 16, 2018
Ad Nut

Manulife enlists singer Jason Chan, 'spider woman' Lisa Cheng for Hong Kong campaign

'PlanSimple' campaign, through Mcgarrybowen, makes celebs human to stress the importance of financial planning.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia