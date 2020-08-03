manulife
Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.
Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
A new campaign by TBWA Singapore addresses a ‘silent killer’ among women.
Manulife deploys TV favourites in Hong Kong
THE WORK: 'The Hans' for Manulife Hong Kong by Mcgarrybowen.
Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes
New campaign sees insurer seek to engage younger audience on the process of ‘adulting’.
Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green
The insurance firm's CMO, Francesco Lagutaine, takes Campaign Asia-Pacific behind the scenes of the company's new look—which originated in Asia—and explains why his design team is currently engrossed in a T-shirt competition.
Manulife enlists singer Jason Chan, 'spider woman' Lisa Cheng for Hong Kong campaign
'PlanSimple' campaign, through Mcgarrybowen, makes celebs human to stress the importance of financial planning.
