The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

A child star and a comedian try to help Manulife cut through insurance clutter

Mui G plays a precocious podcast host and Jan Lamb a hapless consumer trying to decipher the complex world of insurance.

Even at the best of times, the intricacies of health insurance can confound the most diligent consumer. Health insurance has never been more important, but the haze of terms and conditions may give consumers another reason to stress in the middle of the pandemic. 

In Hong Kong, which is facing a belated and brutal Covid surge recently, Manulife has tried to take a less onerous route to keeping consumers informed and updated about its latest plans: a digital campaign devised by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, featuring child star Mui G and comedian Jan Lamb.

The campaign features a series of videos with Mui as a dial-in show host and Lamb as a long-suffering consumer trying to unknot the complexities of a voluntary health-insurance programme, including coverage, benefits and tax-saving perspectives. 

“Given the right timing and circumstances, we decided to reintroduce this topic to our customers so they can digest the scheme in a more relevant way, and ... make easier decisions and unlock its greatest benefits.” Isabella Lau, chief customer officer, Manulife Hong Kong explained.

With its Chinese title mimicking Lamb’s real show, the 'Stressing on a Bright Day' campaign aims to reflect Hong Kongers’ recent struggles while making choices simple and easy to understand. 

"We want our audiences to take away simple ideas and not to feel overwhelmed during these already very gloomy times," Jeffry Gamble, chief creative officer of Dentsu International Hong Kong, said in a release. "It should feel like watching a relaxing Youtube video but also inspiring.”

You can watch 'Money to spare' above and also check out the campaign's other two films, 'The Waiting' and 'Group Medical Insurance'.

CREDITS

Client: Manulife Hong Kong
Agencies: Dentsumcgarrybowen, iProspect
Production House: The Film Factory
Director: Chan Man Chung
Photographer: Ka On
dentsumcgarrybowen:
Simone Tam, CEO
Jeffry Gamble, CCO
Shiggy File, CSO
Anna Wong, Chief Growth Officer
Christy Leung, Head of Creative Services
Andrea Choi, Associate Creative Director
Toby Hong, Associate Creative Director
Kuga Ku, Art Director
Rosa Pang, Senior Account Director
Sharon Ling, Senior Account Executive
Christy Tang, Senior Account Executive
iProspect:
Doris Kuok, Chief Client Officer
Nicholas Siu, Associate Media Director

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

