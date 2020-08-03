Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
Aug 3, 2020

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing

Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing

After spending over a decade in Asia as a top marketer first with Citibank and most recently as chief marketing and experience design officer with Hong Kong-based Insurer Manulife, Francesco Lagutaine has moved to the United States to M&T Bank in Buffalo. He will be the bank's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer and has relocated from Hong Kong to Buffalo for this job. 

Lagutaine joins M&T with more than 20 years of global marketing and financial services expertise. In his last role with Manulife, where he featured on Campaign's inaugural Power List, he was responsible for brand and marketing management, data analytics, customer experience design, digital and product marketing. In his previous role with Citi, he was responsible for brand, marketing, analytics, customer experience and digital.

Lagutaine spent the early years of his career in advertising agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Saatchi & Saatchi and Lowe & Partners. He earned a law degree from Univesità Statale degli Studi di Genova in Italy.

Manulife has not announced his successor yet. 

Soon after being appointed as the CMO for Manulife, Lagutaine had embarked on a sweeping re-branding exercise of the insurer, to give it a sharper digital edge and help it transition from a paper-based era. The new brand had been communicated with campaigns locally, from trams in Hong Kong, to conversations about adulting in Singapore and conversations around financial literacy in The Philippines. This brand re-design was driven from Asia and applied to its global markets.

As part of his remit at Manulife, Lagutaine was charged with expanding his team's focus to include positions in data, analytics and customer experience. Under his watch, Manulife launched a series of initiatives:  

  • Hong Kong’s Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS): Manulife was one of the first global insurers in Hong Kong to launch a direct to consumer platform, BuySimple, for VHIS and has taken the lead in the market. The insurer developed this in four months and has helped the firm re-engage inactive customers.  
  • Personalised Welcome Videos: This is a customer-centric way of helping customers understand the product they have purchased and transition customers into the manage and review stage as they get on-boarded as Manulife customers.
  • eClaims: Launched in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan, eClaims allows customers to make a medical claim online via their smartphone in under a minute.
  • Haodf.com: A partnership with Good Doctor (Haodf.com), an online medical platform in China, provides solutions to customers by leveraging digital technology, product innovations and the consolidation of healthcare resources.

Many of these skills will be handy for Lagutaine in his new role. "Francesco's expertise in leading transformative, customer-focused marketing and communications strategies, coupled with his passion for creativity, design and innovation, make him uniquely qualified to help us present the very best version of our company as we work to modernise our marketing infrastructure, understand our customers' journeys and drive business growth," said Christopher Kay, executive vice president and head of consumer banking, Business Banking and Marketing at M&T Bank.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green
Advertising
Nov 22, 2018
Olivia Parker

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter ...

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
Advertising
Jul 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
Marketing
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO
Marketing
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
29 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.